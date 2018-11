Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha is seen during the official launch of the 'Gallows Exhumation Project'. (Lisa Hnatowicz, Gallo Images, file)

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha, is "deeply concerned" about the sex tape allegations involving acting National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Silas Ramaite.

On Sunday, City Press reported that a sex tape exists, allegedly showing Ramaite in a compromising position with a female security guard in his office. The tape has not surfaced publicly and the publication said it had also not seen it.

On Tuesday, in a statement, Masutha's office said he had "noted negative media reports of impropriety at the pinnacle of the leadership of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)".

"The Minister is deeply concerned about these reports and will urgently engage with the NPA's senior management to and assess the need or otherwise for further intervention."

Masutha said: "The NPA is an important part of the criminal justice architecture. Its integrity, public reputation and institutional cohesion are of great importance its ability to discharge its constitutional mandate."

News24 reported on Monday that there was speculation that the tape is linked to Ramaite's possible nomination as a candidate for the post of NDPP.

Interviews are currently underway for the position. It is not clear at this stage whether Ramaite is a candidate at all, and the interviews are being held behind closed doors.

On Tuesday, NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said Ramaite would not comment on the allegations until he had seen the video.

