Justice 'will be seen to be done' in Guptas, Zuma matters – Shaun Abrahams

Cape Town – National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has a strong case against the Guptas and he is still waiting for the prosecuting team to advise him on the Jacob Zuma matter.

Abrahams was speaking outside of Parliament on Thursday as Cyril Ramaphosa was elected as president of South Africa.

Earlier this week the NPA said Abrahams had given prosecutors until February 23 to provide him with their recommendations on whether or not former president Jacob Zuma should be prosecuted for the 2009 "spy tapes" case.

Last month, just hours before his deadline, Zuma submitted his representations to the NPA on why he should not be prosecuted.

Abrahams said on Thursday he was still waiting for the recommendations from his team before making a decision.

Citizens must 'work together as a collective'

"I'm waiting for the prosecuting team to advise me, to make their recommendations to me and I will then consider the matter," he said.

Regarding the case against the Guptas and their associates, some of whom appeared in the Bloemfontein Regional Court on charges relating to the Estina dairy farm project, he said the NPA had a strong case.

READ: 3 state capture suspects are not in country - Mbalula

"Well, of course, that's why they have been taken to court. So I'm confident that justice will be seen to be done at the end of the day in all these respective matters," Abrahams said.

"I think as a country we need to move forward and work together in unity," he added.

"There's a responsibility on each and every citizen of this country to work together as a collective to take this country forward. That responsibility lies on all our shoulders."

Follow our live report on the Gupta-related arrests here