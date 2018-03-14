‘Justice will prevail’ – Gill Packham’s family speaks out for the first time

In the furore that followed the horrifying discovery of Gill Packham’s charred body in the boot of her car, the mom-of-two’s loved ones asked for their privacy.

But Gill’s sister, who requested her name not be published, has broken her silence.

“We trust that justice will prevail for our sister,” she said in a statement to YOU.

“The loss of a sister is never easy, but when such loss occurs in a manner that is particularly shocking and unexpected, it makes it even more difficult for those left behind.”

After she disappeared on Thursday 22 February, Gill’s burnt body was discovered in the boot of her BMW, parked outside Diep River Train Station.

Her husband Rob, a 57-year-old general manager, was arrested at his home in Constantia soon after the body was confirmed to be Gill’s.

He has appeared in court and was granted bail. The case was postponed to Tuesday 8 May for further investigation.

Gill’s sister thanked the family’s friends and loved ones for their support in the wake of the unthinkable tragedy.

“While we, her sisters, continue to work through this difficult time, we want to thank our friends and family both in South Africa and around the world, for their love and support.

“We truly appreciate you all.”

She added that while Gill’s funeral had been mentioned in court, it was the family’s wish that the details remained private.