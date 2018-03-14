 

‘Justice will prevail’ – Gill Packham’s family speaks out for the first time

2018-03-14 17:20

Marelize Potgieter

PHOTO: Facebook/ @Nicola Packham

PHOTO: Facebook/ @Nicola Packham

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

In the furore that followed the horrifying discovery of Gill Packham’s charred body in the boot of her car, the mom-of-two’s loved ones asked for their privacy.

But Gill’s sister, who requested her name not be published, has broken her silence.

“We trust that justice will prevail for our sister,” she said in a statement to YOU.

 “The loss of a sister is never easy, but when such loss occurs in a manner that is particularly shocking and unexpected, it makes it even more difficult for those left behind.”

After she disappeared on Thursday 22 February, Gill’s burnt body was discovered in the boot of her BMW, parked outside Diep River Train Station.

Her husband Rob, a 57-year-old general manager, was arrested at his home in Constantia soon after the body was confirmed to be Gill’s.

He has appeared in court and was granted bail. The case was postponed to Tuesday 8 May for further investigation.

Gill’s sister thanked the family’s friends and loved ones for their support in the wake of the unthinkable tragedy.

“While we, her sisters, continue to work through this difficult time, we want to thank our friends and family both in South Africa and around the world, for their love and support.

“We truly appreciate you all.”

She added that while Gill’s funeral had been mentioned in court, it was the family’s wish that the details remained private.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Limpopo police on massive manhunt for escaped prisoners

2018-03-14 17:41

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa answers questions on land expropriation
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, March 13 2018-03-13 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 