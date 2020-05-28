Juvenile centres in Western Cape to remain open as staff recover of Covid-19

"To date, seven of these staff [members] have already returned to work," Chigome added.

No residents have tested positive for Covid-19.

The department is currently not allowing any visitors into the centres. It is also keeping the number of staff to a minimum, to further reduce the risk of transmission of the coronavirus between staff.

Chigome said all facilities were fully compliant with the requirements set out by the Departments of Public Service and Administration, and Labour, with the latter regularly monitoring the situation.

"Measures have been put in place in light of the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

"These measures include sanitising facilities three times a day, every day of the week, sanitising of vehicles, the provision of PPE (personal protective equipment) to all staff, testing and screening of all staff and residents every day, and the use of thermal scanners at entrances."