 

K9 unit busts alleged tik, mandrax dealer in Paarl

2019-10-02 19:49

Jenni Evans

(Supplied)

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Paarl for alleged possession and dealing in drugs, Western Cape police said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said the Boland K9 unit had followed up on a tip-off and seized 1 897 mandrax tablets and 2.1kg of tik, as well as an unknown amount of cash. 

The suspect is expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrate's Court soon. 

This after a man was arrested in Riviersonderend on Wednesday morning when mandrax and tik were also confiscated.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said officers had stopped a vehicle on the N2 and arrested the driver who would appear in the Swellendam Magistrate's Court soon.

On Tuesday, the Mfuleni crime prevention unit arrested a man for being in possession of the same drugs.

He will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Thursday. 

