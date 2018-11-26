Kaizer Chiefs legend Mike Mangena released on R50 000 bail

Soccer analyst and former Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows legend Mike Mangena has been released on bail.

Mangena, who has been charged with the manufacture of illegal drugs, appeared in the Randfontein Magistrate's Court, west of Johannesburg, on Monday.

Mangena appeared with Morena Maqoalane, William Kazipata and Kennedy Tsogoloane, who are believed to have been working for the former football star.

Mangena was granted R50 000 bail, while the other three accused abandoned their bail applications.

The four men are expected back in court in February next year.

The four suspects were arrested on Wednesday last week when Crime Intelligence, the Hawks and the Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit raided a smallholding registered under Mangena's name in Hillside, outside Randfontein. The place had been under police surveillance for a while.

Police discovered a steel shed full of chemicals and machines used to manufacture Mandrax, as well as a truck containing liquid chemicals.

Three men who were found on the premises, claimed to be looking after livestock on the smallholding. Mangena was then called and was arrested together with the three men.

Anger over bail

Members of the ANC expressed dissatisfaction over the granting of bail.

"We are angry and disappointed," said Violet Nomzamo-Nqina, speaker of the Rand West municipality.

The party handed a memorandum to the court last week, demanding that Mangena, Maqoalane, Kazipata and Tsogoloane be denied bail.

"In our memorandum, we wrote that drugs severely affect our communities. When we looked at the estimated amount that the chemicals used to manufacture drugs found at Mangena's place, we then suggested that his bail should not be less that R100 000 if the court would grant him bail.

"This indicates that, if you have money, you will freely get out of jail. The poor remain voiceless. Drugs are affecting our communities. They are sold at every ward, every community and on every street corner. We are fighting a drug problem in our municipality," she said.

