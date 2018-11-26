 

Kaizer Chiefs legend Mike Mangena released on R50 000 bail

2018-11-26 14:43

Ntwaagae Seleka

Mike Mangena (Jerry Mokgwankgwa, Netwerk24)

Mike Mangena (Jerry Mokgwankgwa, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Soccer analyst and former Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows legend Mike Mangena has been released on bail.

Mangena, who has been charged with the manufacture of illegal drugs, appeared in the Randfontein Magistrate's Court, west of Johannesburg, on Monday.

Mangena appeared with Morena Maqoalane, William Kazipata and Kennedy Tsogoloane, who are believed to have been working for the former football star.

Mangena was granted R50 000 bail, while the other three accused abandoned their bail applications.

The four men are expected back in court in February next year.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs legend in police custody after raid on drug lab

The four suspects were arrested on Wednesday last week when Crime Intelligence, the Hawks and the Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit raided a smallholding registered under Mangena's name in Hillside, outside Randfontein. The place had been under police surveillance for a while.

Police discovered a steel shed full of chemicals and machines used to manufacture Mandrax, as well as a truck containing liquid chemicals.

Three men who were found on the premises, claimed to be looking after livestock on the smallholding. Mangena was then called and was arrested together with the three men.

Anger over bail

Members of the ANC expressed dissatisfaction over the granting of bail.

"We are angry and disappointed," said Violet Nomzamo-Nqina, speaker of the Rand West municipality.

The party handed a memorandum to the court last week, demanding that Mangena, Maqoalane, Kazipata and Tsogoloane be denied bail.

"In our memorandum, we wrote that drugs severely affect our communities. When we looked at the estimated amount that the chemicals used to manufacture drugs found at Mangena's place, we then suggested that his bail should not be less that R100 000 if the court would grant him bail.

"This indicates that, if you have money, you will freely get out of jail. The poor remain voiceless. Drugs are affecting our communities. They are sold at every ward, every community and on every street corner. We are fighting a drug problem in our municipality," she said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    kazier chiefs  |  mike mangena  |  johannesburg  |  crime  |  courts

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PICS: 'Speeding' red Ferrari wrecked outside Houghton golf course

2018-11-26 13:23

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Mzwanele Manyi on the stand at #StateCaptureInquiry
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, November 24 2018-11-24 22:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 