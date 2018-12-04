 

Kameeldrift shooting: Second operation on Naka Drotské 'a success'

2018-12-04 07:47

Correspondent

Naka Drotske gives the thumbs up from his hospital bed. (Supplied)

Naka Drotske gives the thumbs up from his hospital bed. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské is recovering after undergoing surgery for the second time since being shot on Thursday.

He was visiting family on a smallholding outside Pretoria when armed men attacked them.

According to Netwerk24, Drotské underwent surgery to his arm on Monday afternoon and evening.

During the five-hour-long procedure, pieces of shattered bone were reportedly removed, according to his wife Marzanne.

While the operation was a success, Drotské was reportedly disoriented and in pain.

Drotské and his business partner, another former Springbok Os du Randt, had been having a braai at Drotske's brother's smallholding in Kameeldrift when armed men stormed in.

READ: 'He fought the fight of his life': Naka's thumbs up from hospital bed

Drotské was shot three times attempting to protect his family from the attackers.

Shots were apparently also fired at Du Randt, but he is believed to have escaped injury.

Drotské’s brother Tinus told News24 that Drotské and Du Randt were at their smallholding in Kameeldrift along with Tinus' girlfriend, Nadia Jooste, and three children when the attack occurred.

News24 reported that Drotské had just returned from doing the airport run, and the family and friends were about to have dinner when four men in balaclavas descended on them.

Tinus said that all the suspects were armed with 9mm handguns, and that, as they entered the house, they sprayed tear gas into the room where he, Drotské, Du Randt and Jooste were sitting.

"Nadia was at the other door to close it, she froze, so I stood up and thought they were going to shoot because they had these 9mms in our faces, so I stood over her to protect her.

"The next moment Naka charged the suspects, rugby tackling them out of the house, over the tables outside."

Tinus explained that as Drotské tackled all four suspects, getting the armed intruders away from his family, they opened fire on Drotské, hitting him three times. As the shots were fired, Du Randt ran outside, but the suspects had already fled by then.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said two people who had been taken in for questioning had been released.

"No arrests yet," he said, adding that police are following up on leads.

Drotské played 26 tests for the Springboks and was a member of the Rugby World Cup winning team in 1995.

Read more on:    naka drotské  |  pretoria  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

In the dark? You can thank the Guptas for load shedding

2018-12-04 07:17

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Woman claims police pulled over motorist at road block and forced to withdraw money
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 1 December Lottery draw 2018-12-01 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 