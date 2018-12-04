Kameeldrift shooting: Second operation on Naka Drotské 'a success'

Naka Drotske gives the thumbs up from his hospital bed. (Supplied)

Former Springbok hooker Naka Drotské is recovering after undergoing surgery for the second time since being shot on Thursday.

He was visiting family on a smallholding outside Pretoria when armed men attacked them.

According to Netwerk24, Drotské underwent surgery to his arm on Monday afternoon and evening.

During the five-hour-long procedure, pieces of shattered bone were reportedly removed, according to his wife Marzanne.

While the operation was a success, Drotské was reportedly disoriented and in pain.

Drotské and his business partner, another former Springbok Os du Randt, had been having a braai at Drotske's brother's smallholding in Kameeldrift when armed men stormed in.

Drotské was shot three times attempting to protect his family from the attackers.

Shots were apparently also fired at Du Randt, but he is believed to have escaped injury.

Drotské’s brother Tinus told News24 that Drotské and Du Randt were at their smallholding in Kameeldrift along with Tinus' girlfriend, Nadia Jooste, and three children when the attack occurred.

News24 reported that Drotské had just returned from doing the airport run, and the family and friends were about to have dinner when four men in balaclavas descended on them.

Tinus said that all the suspects were armed with 9mm handguns, and that, as they entered the house, they sprayed tear gas into the room where he, Drotské, Du Randt and Jooste were sitting.

"Nadia was at the other door to close it, she froze, so I stood up and thought they were going to shoot because they had these 9mms in our faces, so I stood over her to protect her.

"The next moment Naka charged the suspects, rugby tackling them out of the house, over the tables outside."

Tinus explained that as Drotské tackled all four suspects, getting the armed intruders away from his family, they opened fire on Drotské, hitting him three times. As the shots were fired, Du Randt ran outside, but the suspects had already fled by then.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said two people who had been taken in for questioning had been released.

"No arrests yet," he said, adding that police are following up on leads.

Drotské played 26 tests for the Springboks and was a member of the Rugby World Cup winning team in 1995.

