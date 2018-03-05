Karabo Mokoena murder trial to begin

Johannesburg - The much-anticipated trial of Sandile
Mantsoe, who allegedly murdered his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena, is set to begin
on Monday.
Mantsoe last appeared in the South Gauteng High Court in
Johannesburg in September last year, where both the Mantsoe family and Mokoena
families were present in a packed court room.
News24 previously reported that at least 20 witnesses had
been lined up to testify against Mantsoe.
The 27-year-old has been charged with the premeditated
murder of Mokoena, who was killed on April 28, 2017.
He has also reportedly been charged with intent to do
grievous bodily harm, for allegedly assaulting her on March 27, 2017.
Mokoena's charred remains were discovered in an open veld in
Lyndhurst, Johannesburg.
News24 previously reported that her friends and family had
been searching for Mokoena after she went missing.
They had searched for her at Mantsoe's Sandton apartment,
but he had allegedly told them that he had not seen Mokoena since their
break-up earlier in April.
Mantsoe, a married father of three, was reportedly in a
romantic relationship with Mokoena since October 2016. It is believed that he
was estranged from his wife.
The couple had a seemingly tumultuous relationship, with
Mokoena at some stage reportedly laying a charge of assault against Mantsoe,
who in turn filed a counter charge of assault.
Mantsoe has denied killing Mokoena, but during the bail
application admitted to disposing of her body.
CCTV footage from Mantsoe's apartment allegedly showed that
they had been together on the night Mokoena went missing.