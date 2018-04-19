Karabo Mokoena's ex-lover tells court: 'She was violent and addicted to the high life'

Murder accused Sandile Mantsoe has painted the Karabo Mokoena as a violent person who was "addicted" to the high life.

In a statement read out by Captain Rogers Mahundla in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday, Mantsoe claimed that Mokoena had attempted to commit suicide several times.

He claimed Mokoena had multiple sexual partners, including one who "used to give her R100 000 a month", which made her "addicted" to the expensive lifestyle.

In the statement, Mantsoe also claimed Mokoena used to beat him up and that she had become angry and depressed after being raped by one of her former lover's friend.

He also alleged that Mokoena used to cut herself, and that her sister had witnessed it. At one point, he had found her on the floor with a box of sleeping pills.

'I panicked and didn't know what to do'

He said, in April 2017, before Mokoena allegedly committed suicide, he had broken up with her. He then left his apartment and, when he returned, he found Mokoena with a stab wound to her neck.

"I panicked and didn't know what to do... I pulled her body to the toilet and left. I went to get a tyre in Lyndhurst and a place to dispose of the body.

"I went back to my apartment and tried to figure out how to get her out, and got a bin. I managed to put her in the bin and drove to Bramley. I put the tyre and fuel on her and I burnt her," the statement further read.

READ: Mantsoe admitted killing Karabo Mokoena, cop tells court

Earlier, the court heard testimony from a police official who said Mantsoe had disclosed to her that Mokoena had stabbed herself in the neck while trying to perform a "separation ritual".

Constable Mokgaetji Mahwete testified that Mantsoe told her that a person called "master" allegedly connected them spiritually in order to strengthen his business.

"He said he took Karabo's blood and mixed it with his, so that he could take it to the 'master' to perform a separation ritual," Mahwete told the court.

Ritual

Mantsoe also allegedly told the officer that he was supposed to take the blood to the "master" 14 days after the ritual.

Defence advocate Victor Simelane said his client would deny that he had held a conversation with Mahwete about the sacrifice.

The 27-year-old is facing a premeditated murder charge for Mokoena's death. She was killed on April 28, 2017.

Mantsoe is also charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, for allegedly assaulting Mokoena on March 27, 2017.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Mantsoe, a married father of three, had reportedly been in a romantic relationship with Mokoena since October 2016. It is believed that he and his wife were estranged.

The matter continues on Friday.

