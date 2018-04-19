 

Karabo Mokoena's ex-lover tells court: 'She was violent and addicted to the high life'

2018-04-19 18:31

Jeanette Chabalala

Murder accused Sandile Mantsoe in court. (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Murder accused Sandile Mantsoe in court. (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Murder accused Sandile Mantsoe has painted the Karabo Mokoena as a violent person who was "addicted" to the high life.

In a statement read out by Captain Rogers Mahundla in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday, Mantsoe claimed that Mokoena had attempted to commit suicide several times.

He claimed Mokoena had multiple sexual partners, including one who "used to give her R100 000 a month", which made her "addicted" to the expensive lifestyle.

In the statement, Mantsoe also claimed Mokoena used to beat him up and that she had become angry and depressed after being raped by one of her former lover's friend.

He also alleged that Mokoena used to cut herself, and that her sister had witnessed it. At one point, he had found her on the floor with a box of sleeping pills.

'I panicked and didn't know what to do'

He said, in April 2017, before Mokoena allegedly committed suicide, he had broken up with her. He then left his apartment and, when he returned, he found Mokoena with a stab wound to her neck. 

"I panicked and didn't know what to do... I pulled her body to the toilet and left. I went to get a tyre in Lyndhurst and a place to dispose of the body.

"I went back to my apartment and tried to figure out how to get her out, and got a bin. I managed to put her in the bin and drove to Bramley. I put the tyre and fuel on her and I burnt her," the statement further read.

READ: Mantsoe admitted killing Karabo Mokoena, cop tells court

Earlier, the court heard testimony from a police official who said Mantsoe had disclosed to her that Mokoena had stabbed herself in the neck while trying to perform a "separation ritual".

Constable Mokgaetji Mahwete testified that Mantsoe told her that a person called "master" allegedly connected them spiritually in order to strengthen his business.

"He said he took Karabo's blood and mixed it with his, so that he could take it to the 'master' to perform a separation ritual," Mahwete told the court.

Ritual

Mantsoe also allegedly told the officer that he was supposed to take the blood to the "master" 14 days after the ritual.

Defence advocate Victor Simelane said his client would deny that he had held a conversation with Mahwete about the sacrifice.

The 27-year-old is facing a premeditated murder charge for Mokoena's death. She was killed on April 28, 2017.

Mantsoe is also charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, for allegedly assaulting Mokoena on March 27, 2017.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Mantsoe, a married father of three, had reportedly been in a romantic relationship with Mokoena since October 2016. It is believed that he and his wife were estranged.

The matter continues on Friday.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    sandile mantsoe  |  karabo mokoena  |  johannesburg  |  crimes  |  courts

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

BREAKING: Missing Ironman contestant's body recovered in Port Elizabeth harbour

12 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Men steal ceremonial mace from Nigeria's National Assembly
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 18 2018-04-18 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 