 

Karate kid turned entrepreneur pays Patricia de Lille a visit

2018-09-27 20:04

Christina Pitt

Raees Jassiem and his family visit Patricia De Lille. (Supplied)

Raees Jassiem and his family visit Patricia De Lille. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town's very own karate kid turned entrepreneur taught Mayor Patricia de Lille a thing or two about combat during a special visit at the mayor's offices on Wednesday.

Raees Jassiem's entrepreneurial spirit caught De Lille's attention when he started selling atchar and sauces at a stall in Rylands to raise money for a provincial karate tournament.

The 7-year-old orange belt has been selected to represent Western Province at the tournament.

READ: Karate kid sells atchar that packs a punch to raise funds to represent his province

Video clips and images tweeted from De Lille's Twitter account show Raees enthusiastically demonstrating his karate skills.

De Lille even had a taste of his delicious atchar.

Raees' mother, Fazlin Jassiem, said that the little boy from Lansdowne was in awe of De Lille.

"She was so normal, she's like an aunty to us. Raees was just smiling from ear-to-ear – he was just so in awe of her," Fazlin said. 

'I teach my children to work for what they want'

Other impressive customers include Premier Helen Zille's husband, Johann Maree.

The atchar stall, Fazlin's brainchild, was started after the mother was informed that it would cost a daunting R8 000 for Raees to participate in the tournament taking place in Stellenbosch next month.

"The response from the public has been amazing and we have raised all the money with the help of Goju Kai's African Warriors of Light programme," she said.

"After News24 published the story about him, we got sponsors. Now he's going on a cultural tour in Italy next year and will be competing in Japan in the next three years."

Raees and his mother Fazlin at their stall in Ryla

Raees and his mother Fazlin at their stall in Rylands. (Supplied)

Although Raees has already met his target, Fazlin said that she would allow him to continue selling his wares.

"I'm going to let him continue to run the stall. People keep calling and they want to sponsor us, but we don't want handouts," she said.

"I teach my children to work for what they want. Otherwise, they end up not appreciating what they have."

Raees runs his stall in front of Elite Cash & Carry in Athlone every Saturday from 08:30 to 14:00.

Read more on:    patricia de lille  |  raees jassiem  |  cape town

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Charges dropped against UWC #FeesMustFall activist

2018-09-27 19:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Metro police fire rubber bullets, teargas at former Ekurhuleni municipal workers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:09 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 18:09 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, September 26 2018-09-26 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 