Karate kid turned entrepreneur pays Patricia de Lille a visit

Cape Town's very own karate kid turned entrepreneur taught Mayor Patricia de Lille a thing or two about combat during a special visit at the mayor's offices on Wednesday.

Raees Jassiem's entrepreneurial spirit caught De Lille's attention when he started selling atchar and sauces at a stall in Rylands to raise money for a provincial karate tournament.

The 7-year-old orange belt has been selected to represent Western Province at the tournament.

Video clips and images tweeted from De Lille's Twitter account show Raees enthusiastically demonstrating his karate skills.

De Lille even had a taste of his delicious atchar.

Raees' mother, Fazlin Jassiem, said that the little boy from Lansdowne was in awe of De Lille.

"She was so normal, she's like an aunty to us. Raees was just smiling from ear-to-ear – he was just so in awe of her," Fazlin said.

'I teach my children to work for what they want'

Other impressive customers include Premier Helen Zille's husband, Johann Maree.

The atchar stall, Fazlin's brainchild, was started after the mother was informed that it would cost a daunting R8 000 for Raees to participate in the tournament taking place in Stellenbosch next month.

"The response from the public has been amazing and we have raised all the money with the help of Goju Kai's African Warriors of Light programme," she said.

"After News24 published the story about him, we got sponsors. Now he's going on a cultural tour in Italy next year and will be competing in Japan in the next three years."

Raees and his mother Fazlin at their stall in Rylands. (Supplied)

Although Raees has already met his target, Fazlin said that she would allow him to continue selling his wares.



"I'm going to let him continue to run the stall. People keep calling and they want to sponsor us, but we don't want handouts," she said.

"I teach my children to work for what they want. Otherwise, they end up not appreciating what they have."

Raees runs his stall in front of Elite Cash & Carry in Athlone every Saturday from 08:30 to 14:00.