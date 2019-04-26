Karima Brown wants Malema hauled to court over his tweet

Talk show host and political commentator Karima Brown is hauling the EFF president Julius Malema to the high court, after she received death and rape threats.

The threats came after Malema posted Brown's cellphone number on his Twitter account recently without her consent.

Brown earlier approached the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) seeking intervention against Malema and his political party.

She also opened a case of intimidation against the EFF and its leaders at the Rosebank police station in Johannesburg.

EWN reported on Friday that the veteran journalist has approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, seeking action against Malema.

It said that Brown had asked the court to rule that the EFF had contravened parts of the Electoral Act, to make an order for the party to issue on apology to her on its Twitter page, and for the organisation to pay a fine of R100 000.

She added in the court papers that it was not about winning, but about making a bold statement.

Last week, IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said their attorney, who was dealing with the investigation into Brown's complaint, had contacted the red berets, News24 reported.

"Principles of natural justice demand that we give the person against whom an allegation is made an opportunity to hear his side of the story. The EFF has requested more time to consider their response," Mamabolo told journalists at a media briefing last Thursday.