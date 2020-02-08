Keamogetswe Seboko's mother blames school for son's drowning - report

An independent investigation into the death of 12-year-old Keamogetswe "Keamo" Seboko found teachers were repeatedly told about his body at the bottom of the school's swimming pool but they did nothing, his mother has told IOL.



Seboko drowned at Laerskool Bekker last month.

According to the publication, Keamogetswe's mother, Lucia Seboko, said the teachers were to blame for his death.

She added the investigation by independent law firm Harris Nupen Molebatsi Attorneys had found at least two teachers were alerted to Keamogetswe's lifeless body lying at the bottom of the pool but neither had gone to retrieve it.

According to Lucia, they eventually sent the boy who had first alerted his teacher to see if Keamogetswe was still there and that a third supervisor had retrieved his body.

Had they reacted decisively, Keamogetswe would still be alive, Lucia charged.

Claiming the school "continues to lie" to her, she said when she asked where the supervisor was when her son drowned, "all he said was he saw nothing".

Lucia told IOL the school "continues to hide crucial information", alleging a cover-up.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi had visited the school after the drowning and made a commitment to ensure the safety of pupils, News24 previously reported.

At the time, Lesufi said an investigation would be conducted.

"Once findings are made, we will take the necessary steps required to remedy the situation," he added.

Lesufi vowed to fire school staff if they were found to have been negligent while looking after the pupils.

On Saturday, Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona told News24 investigations were ongoing.

- Compiled by Azarrah Karrim