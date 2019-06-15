 

Kebby Maphatsoe returning to Parliament

2019-06-15 21:59

Ntwaagae Seleka

MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatsoe.

MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatsoe. (Gallo Images)

President of Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and former deputy minister of defence and military veterans Kebby Maphatsoe is returning to Parliament.

This time Maphatsoe is not going back to Cape Town as an executive member but, as a back-bencher.

Maphatsoe will replace the longest serving member of the ANC in Parliament, Jeff Radebe, who had led many departments since his initial appointment to Cabinet in 1994. 

READ: Seven ministries and five parliaments later, Jeff Radebe bows out of Cabinet

ANC Women's League president and former Social Development minister and minister in the Presidency, Bathabile Dlamini, will be replaced by Zanele Nkomo.

Former Tourism minister, Derek Hanekom, will be replaced by Wilma Newhoudt-Druchen.

The vacant position left by former minister of Labour, Mildred Oliphant, will be taken over by former Rustenburg mayor, Matthew Wolmarans. 

Alexandra Beukes will replace Siyabonga Cwele, who also occupied several cabinet positions previously.

ANC Chief Whip, Pemmy Majodina, said in a statement on Saturday that the five will take up seats in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

"The ANC in Parliament welcomes these new members and we have full confidence that they will serve the people of South Africa with absolute distinction," she said.

"We also extend our gratitude to the comrades who resigned from Parliament for their diligent service to the ANC and to the people of South Africa. We look forward to working with them in the future as they have indicated their willingness to continue serving the ANC and the country in other capacities. We wish them well," she said.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new MPs will take place on Tuesday, June 18 2019, at 15:00 in Parliament.

