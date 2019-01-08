 

'Keep quiet when Ramaphosa speaks on Saturday,' Magashule tells ANC supporters

2019-01-08 18:42

Mxolisi Mngadi

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule. (Alon Skuy, Gallo Images, Sunday Times, file)

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule. (Alon Skuy, Gallo Images, Sunday Times, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has warned party members who will be at the ANC's manifesto launch in Durban on Saturday to "keep quiet" when party president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his address.

Magashule was speaking at the party's mini-rally in the Harry Gwala region in Umzimkhulu on Tuesday as the party celebrated 107 years of existence.

"The programme director must not say: 'Hey, you comrades there, sit down'. Your conscience must tell you that we are now being addressed by the leader of the ANC and you must keep quiet. No smoking, don't talk to another comrade, don't talk to your friend, and switch off your phones," said Magashule.

He said the ANC was united ahead of the manifesto launch. But according to media reports, KwaZulu-Natal remains divided following the party's elective conference in 2017 where Ramaphosa succeeded former president Jacob Zuma.

Most regions in the province were pushing for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to succeed her former husband, Zuma, as ANC president.

Magashule said Zuma and Ramaphosa were together in Ohlange in Inanda on Tuesday to show that there is unity in the party.

'The ANC hasn't done anything wrong'

"There's no doubt that Ramaphosa is the president. We must respect current leadership of the party," he said.

He said former national executive committee members and current members were also deployed across the province on Tuesday to further demonstrate unity.

Magashule urged South Africans to continue voting for the party as "the ANC hasn't done anything wrong".

"The problem is with some of the leaders. The ANC does not belong to anybody, it belongs to the people of South Africa. Internal fighting among ANC members must stop. The ANC must unite," he said.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa - 'ANC aims to make SA the best country in Africa'

Magashule criticised those who he said left the ANC when they lost their positions in the party and formed new political parties.

One of those people was EFF leader Julius Malema, he said.

Malema is a former ANC Youth League president.

He said those leaders left the party because "for them, leadership is a status".

Don't forget, they took our land'

He warned ANC supporters who packed the Umzimkhulu FET College to capacity to be cautious of other political parties who would come to them asking for votes ahead of the national elections.

"They treated us like dogs but this year they'll come to you asking for votes. Don't forget how they treated us, they took our land," he said.

He warned that ANC detractors would criticise the ANC for not doing anything to improve the lives of South Africans since taking over government.

He said the ANC had fought for the citizens of the country to live anywhere they wanted to.

"The ANC created opportunities for white and black children to go to the same schools," he said.

Magashule commended ANC leaders who "sacrificed their education", including Zuma, in order to join the struggle during the years of apartheid and fight for the rights of black people.

"This is our land, they must leave it alone. We only have political freedom, we want the wealth of this country. We are the majority population-wise, why can't we own our wealth?" he asked.

Political killings condemned

He said radical economic transformation must start at municipality level.

"The economy will not be transformed by Thulas Nxesi just because he is the minister, the economy will not be transformed by comrade Cyril Ramaphosa because he is the president. Where is the provincial economy and municipal economy going to? Why can't our people control the wealth?" he asked.

He urged people to "rise up" and "get their dignity back".

"The ANC has brought that dignity back to black people. The ANC has provided housing, electricity and education. Your dignity is back," he said.

The former Free State premier said black people were no longer treated unequally in the country because of his party.

READ: ANC engages with KZN communities in run-up to 107th anniversary celebrations

"We are now treated equally. In our hospitals today a white person sleeps next to a black person. We are the same, we are all human beings because of the struggle of the ANC," he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the mini-rally, Magashule told the media that the ANC condemned the recent political killings in KwaZulu-Natal, regardless of whether the alleged killers were ANC members or not.

"Killings are killings, let's wait for the judicial processes to take place. The ANC condemns any killings by whoever, it doesn't matter whether people (accused) are ANC members. It's barbaric. It's not supposed to happen," he said.

ANC members, including councillors, have been recently arrested and charged with the murders of fellow party members in the province.

Read more on:    anc  |  ace magashule  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  durban  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: SA in major cocaine bust, Kolisi in hot water over Madiba comments; and a baby boy is named ANC

2019-01-08 18:31

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
Food Lover's Market temporarily closes Diepkloof store after rat videos spark public outcry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 5 January Lottery draw 2019-01-05 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 