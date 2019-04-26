 

Kempton Park man beheads girlfriend, stuffs her body in a fridge

2019-04-26 22:35

Pelane Phakgadi

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on Friday for beheading his girlfriend at their flat in Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni.

Police found the 23-year-old's body stuffed in a fridge at the pair's apartment after they gained entry from the adjacent neighbour's flat.

This comes after an Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officer was alerted of a suspected dead body in a flat on West Street.

"Apparently, the neighbor and the street boys had heard the commotion and screams the previous night and suspected that something horribly wrong might have happened to the girlfriend," EMPD Spokseperson, Chief Superintendent, Wilfred Kgasago explained in a statement on Saturday.

Spokesperson Captain Jethro Ntshali  further added that they suspected that the woman may have been hurt. This was because they had not seen her since Thursday night.

"Some tenants allege that they heard loud arguments on Thursday night and called the police this morning (Friday) when they noticed that the woman was nowhere to be seen," said Nsthali.

The alleged suspect's motive for killing and beheading his girlfriend is not yet known, but police are investigating.

The man was arrested at a shop he rents in West street after police received information that the boyfriend who is accompanied by the deceased every morning to their shop was seen walking out of the flat alone on Friday morning. 

The suspect is currently detained at the Kempton Park Police Station and will appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

Read more on:    kempton park  |  crime
