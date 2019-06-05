Kenilworth garage 'hit': Outstanding phone records, post-mortem results cause delays

The scene after a man was shot dead at a Kenilworth petrol station. (Supplied)

An outstanding post-mortem report, witness statements and cellphone records have resulted in the case against four suspects – believed to be behind a "hit" at a Kenilworth petrol station – being postponed in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.

Keagan van Rooi, Ricardo de Kock, Jeremy van Wyk and Jevon Loggenstein – squashed together in a makeshift dock at Pollsmoor Prison in Tokai – appeared via audio-visual remand on Wednesday.

They are accused of killing Ebrahiem Ismail, 46, an alleged gang boss, at a garage in Kenilworth in April.

The brazen shooting was captured on CCTV footage after Ismail pulled up alongside a petrol pump in his blue BMW.

Two armed men approach the vehicle from behind, with one of them opening fire from the left rear side. His accomplice fires a number of shots at the driver from the right-hand side, and then approaches the open window, where he continues to fire into the car, before fleeing.

The four were arrested after people alerted the authorities, while following their vehicle.

The police's K9 Unit then gave chase.

Shots were fired and the chase ended on Jakes Gerwel Drive in Goodwood, where the suspects were apprehended in possession of two unlicensed 9mm pistols, police confirmed at the time.

The gold Toyota Avanza used in the getaway is believed to have been hijacked in Mfuleni.

The case was postponed to July 29.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.



- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter