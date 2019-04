CCTV video footage has emerged of a thief easily squeezing through the bars of a metal fence and into an apartment complex in Cape Town. WATCH

Four men have been arrested after a man was shot dead at a Kenilworth petrol station on Saturday evening (Supplied)

The case against four men who were arrested following the murder of a 46-year-old man at a petrol station in Kenilworth, Cape Town, on Saturday has been postponed to April 15 for bail information.

Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed on Monday that the men had appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

This after CCTV footage circulated on social media on Saturday evening showing two suspects opening fire on the man in his blue BMW.

"They are charged with murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition," said Ntabazalila.

Ntabazalila said further charges were likely to be added: "Those relate to the vehicle they escaped in which was hijacked in Mfuleni and a possible charge for being a member of a gang."

Police said they cannot rule out the possibility that the shooting was gang related.



The four suspects will remain in custody until their next appearance.

CCTV footage which circulated on Saturday evening showed the man waiting in his blue BMW to fill up at a petrol station.

A few seconds later, two armed men approached the vehicle, with one of them opening fire from the left rear side.

The second gunman fires a number of shots on the right hand side, in the direction of the driver. He then approaches the driver's open window, and continues firing into the vehicle. The two men then run off, out of view of the camera.

Police said the men fled in a gold Toyota Avanza.

In a statement on Sunday, Lieutenant Colonel André Traut said that after members of the public alerted the police, members of the Cape Town K9 Unit gave chase, which resulted in shots being fired between the police and suspects.

The men were arrested after a high speed chase ended in Jakes Gerwel Drive in Goodwood.