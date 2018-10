The former Durban businessman who called President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word in a Facebook video is expected to appear in the Verulam Family Court on Wednesday.

Kessie Nair has been charged with six counts of crimen injuria and two of incitement of public violence for the use of the word in the viral video.

At his last court appearance in September, Nair took the opportunity to apologise to Ramaphosa via the media present.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to publicly apologise to the state president, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, and to the nation as a whole. I'm not a racist," he said.

"The remarks I made on the video which I posted, there could have been different alternatives that I could have utilised, but using the k-word obviously brought about the emotional aspect.

"I would call upon the president and the nation to find it within them to forgive me."

Read more: 'Forgive me' - Kessie Nair apologises to Ramaphosa, public for k-word slur

Magistrate Ncumisa Gcolotela granted the State's application for Nair to be sent for mental observation.

"It will be a futile exercise to continue with the bail application, despite the affidavits from the accused's family," prosecutor San Bhartu said.

She submitted that the court needed to be guided by expert evidence on whether Nair was fit to follow court proceedings.