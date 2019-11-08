KFC Proposal: Flights, DJ sets, honeymoon destinations - SA rallies behind its new favourite couple

In keeping with the national mood of all things good and happy, the #KFCProposal video of a man proposing to his soon-to-be-wife has gone viral on social media, with some famous names offering "gifts" for the wedding.

In the video, captured by Twitter user Kateka Malobola, the couple, known as Hector and Nonhlanhla, are about to dig into their KFC meals, but before that can happen, the man gets down on one knee and pops the question.

The video landed on Twitter and there has elicited an outpouring of positivity, with social media users taken with the woman's overwhelmed reaction, and the man's broad, joyous smile.

And after KFC tweeted a call to action for the public to help them find the couple, they now look set for their big day, the honeymoon and the days after - with a little help of some friends.

This as South African celebrities, corporates and ordinary citizens pledge their services to the couples impending #KFCWedding nuptials.

DJ Black Coffee tweeted that for the groom and his groomsmen, he is willing to pay for their suits from popular tailor Tshepo Mashego; Kulula have offered their flight services, plus a holiday in Cape Town for five nights. And, on the entertainment front, Zakes Bantwini is just one of many artists who have offered their services for their big day.

DJ Fresh offered to donate DJ sets.

So, if it’s good news you’re looking for and you’re not on Twitter, have a look at this wrap of the #KFCProposal.

Here's how it began...