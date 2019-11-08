KFCProposal: Who's pledged what for the couple's wedding day

Wedding fever swept through South African social media on Friday as users found their new favourite couple – all set off by the #KFCProposal on Twitter.

Many social media users have reacted with positivity as South African celebrities, corporates and citizens pledged their services to the couple's impending #KFCWedding nuptials.

#NationalWedding and #StreetwiseWedding have also been trending on Friday.

With social media being the terrain it is, there has, of course, been some suspicion about corporates merely pledging their support for likes and retweets.

Assuming the couple says yes to all the offers – which, in some instances have come from big companies - they will have many options to choose from.

And Twitter user @canga8876 seems to have taken on the honorary role of wedding donations auditor general, delivering a comprehensive checklist so far.

Here's what we know so far:

Other brands that have come on board are Audi, Lexus for travels; Airlines Mango and Kulula have both pledged to fly the couple to their desired honeymoon destination - whichever one of TsogoSun or Sun City, among others, they choose.

It's not just the wedding and honeymoon that's been thought about, the matter of lobola is also taken into account, with Jameson offering to send a case of their Select Reserve, and Sizwe Dhlomo offering two of his cattle.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala