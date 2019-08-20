 

Khayelitsha cop shoots home intruder dead

2019-08-20 06:56

Jenna Etheridge

Gun and ammunition. (File)

A policeman shot dead an intruder in his home in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, an action which was being probed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Acting Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said the off-duty police official was surprised when he got home to find the man inside his house around 13:00 on Monday.

"The intruder pointed the firearm to the police official who also produced the firearm as well. The police official discharged his firearm and the intruder was instantly killed," said Seisa.

The identity of the intruder was unknown.

Ipid has taken over the investigation to investigate the circumstances.

