 

Khayelitsha lacks a proper sexual offences court - civil society

2019-07-07 17:36

Mary-Anne Gontsana, GroundUp

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

"We need a sexual offences court in Khayelitsha immediately," Nombulelo Sithilanga of the Thuthuzela Care Centre told a panel discussion at the Isivivana Centre in the suburb last month.

According to Crime Stats SA, 444 sexual offences cases, including 367 cases of rape, were opened at the three main police precincts of Khayelitsha in 2018.

"We want a court that exclusively deals with sexual offences. Women need more support in the criminal justice system when reporting a crime," said Mandisa Mbotshelwa of the Rape Survivors' Justice Campaign (RSJC), who convened the discussion.

She said rape survivors encountered many difficulties when it came to the justice system. The RSJC has been calling on the government to make funding available to roll out more sexual offences courts across the country.

GroundUp reported last year that the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court had inadequate facilities for rape survivors and that they were insensitively located.

Since January, however, rape survivors no longer have to walk across a large courtyard at the court to access support services. Rape Crisis support is now located near the main entrance.

But the RSJC says more can be done at the Magistrate's Court to accommodate rape survivors and that a specialised court is needed.

Rape survivors still have to use the same main entrance as everyone else for security checks. There is also no proper signage indicating where survivors should go.

READ: Rape survivors deserve privacy in court - Rape Crisis

GroundUp visited the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court with court support co-ordinator, Neliswa Tshazi. After the main entrance, immediately to the right, are the counselling and waiting rooms for rape survivors with separate security personnel.

"The waiting room, as you can see, is child friendly, but it is a waiting room for both adults and children," said Tshazi.

The waiting room has orange and blue couches and a small play area for children. A stairway leads to the first floor where a separate door for rape survivors allows access to the courtroom when a case is heard.

However, the Rape Crisis counselling room is directly opposite the paypoint for traffic fines.

"There is just a sign saying Regional Court A, but survivors do not know that there are two parts to Court A, where they can come for cases and where traffic fines are paid," explained court supporter Ntombekhaya Norushu.

"Before I got this counselling room, I was in a little space downstairs in the waiting room, so I am happy that we have a separate space, but more needs to be done. For instance, even though survivors are kept apart from perpetrators and the rest of the people who have come to court, they do not have separate toilets."

Spokesperson for the Department of Justice and Correctional Service, Chrispin Phiri, confirmed that work was being done to complete a sexual offences court in Khayelitsha that was fully compliant with the sexual offences court model.

READ MORE: Rape victims — know your rights and responsibilities

"This is being done through the Department of Public Works (DPW). The department is unable to confirm the actual time frames at the moment but consultation is ongoing to expedite the process," said Phiri.

"The existing infrastructure is being given an upgrade to make it more victim friendly. DPW has registered a major capital work through the office of the Deputy Minister for the resuscitation of the court. This includes installation of access control, separate victim waiting rooms, installation of TV and DVD, installation of a CCTV system for victim security, separate kitchen and ablution facilities," said Phiri.

Social Justice Coalition researcher Khadija Bawa said there were three specialised sexual offences courts in the Western Cape, this included George, Wynberg and Cape Town.

"While there is a regional court attached to the [Khayelitsha] Magistrate's Court that can hear sexual offences, there is no specialised court that deals with sexual offences, which often means that these courts are overburdened and ill-equipped to deal with sexual offences," said Bawa.

Read more on:    cape town  |  judiciary  |  courts  |  service delivery  |  gender violence
NEXT ON NEWS24X

First black African meant to travel to space dies

2019-07-07 15:50

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
No winners in Saturday's Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-07-06 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 