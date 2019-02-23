 

Khayelitsha residents protest against sky-high water bills

2019-02-23 08:50

Vincent Lali

Residents, outraged by their water bills, blocked Spine Road and Ntlazane Crescent with burning tyres on Thursday. (Vincent Lali, GroundUp)

Residents, outraged by their water bills, blocked Spine Road and Ntlazane Crescent with burning tyres on Thursday. (Vincent Lali, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

People outraged by their water bills blocked Spine Road and Ntlazane Crescent with burning tyres on Thursday.

Residents of Ilitha Park and Phakamisa marched to the Khayelitsha administration office to demand that the City of Cape Town write off their sky-high water accounts, GroundUp reported.

The protesters said they were "victims of inappropriate, estimated and actual high water bills" and had been "subjected to water disconnections" and deprived of basic human needs.

In a memorandum they demanded the City install new meter boxes that would calculate water use correctly and provide "free, clean water for senior citizens and clean water for all".

Bishop Derrick Mtsolo of Litha Methodist Church led the demonstration.

"Don't come here individually to ask questions about your inflated water bills. We must come as the whole community," he said.

He said officials had given him a written response to their demands, but he said "we want the City to send senior officials to a community meeting to explain what the document says in Xhosa".

Thousands owed

Ruth Yiba and her husband are both 63 and live on their pensions. They also support their two grandchildren.

Yiba says they only get water between 04:00 and 11:00. She wakes up at 04:00 to fill 25-litre buckets for the day. But, she says, she still owes R10 000 for water.

Xoliswa Magutywa, 64, stays with her two grandchildren in Ilitha Park.

"I pay R500 for water monthly and struggle to buy food and electricity with the remainder of my pension," she said.

"In December, I went to Ngqushwa in the Eastern Cape to spend Christmas holiday with my family. When I returned, I found that my water bill had increased even though there was nobody home."

She said she currently owes R20 000.

"I want the City to scrap the whole nonsensical bill and start counting my water usage afresh. I used to pay the City R500 monthly, but I stopped after my bill kept on growing though I was paying."

Water restricted 'when necessary'

Nombeko Siko, 64, said: "In the mornings, my grandchild goes to school, my daughter goes to work and I leave to char around the township. During the day nobody uses water, but our water bill goes up."

Siko said she owes R12 700, despite her always paying R1 000 per month.

"I don't skip a month," she said.

A statement from the mayor's office said that the City needed specific customer account details in order to respond. It said there may be various reasons for the high bills.

Water is not disconnected from houses, but restricted "when necessary" to 6 000 litres per month, or 200 litres per day.

"Customers are therefore not deprived of water as a basic need."

The statement also said that debt for some households may not have been written off because of their refusal to allow water management devices to be installed.

Read more on:    cape town  |  service delivery  |  water  |  protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police nab suspect after Muizenberg mugging caught on video

2019-02-22 21:58

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | #StateCaptureInquiry: Eskom's Jabu Mabuza testifies
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 22:19 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 17:58 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, February 22 2019-02-22 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 