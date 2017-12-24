Khoisan memorandum will be considered, says Ramaphosa

ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa addresses delegates during the closing of the party’s elective conference in Johannesburg. (Themba Hadebe, AP)

Johannesburg - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has affirmed that the demands of a memorandum by Khoisan activists, which he received on Sunday, will be carefully assessed.

"Ramaphosa assured the delegation that the memorandum would be given the necessary consideration," read a statement issued by The Presidency.

"Deputy President Ramaphosa received the memorandum near the Nelson Mandela statue in the Union Buildings gardens where the group of four had set up camp to highlight land and identity issues."



Ramaphosa informed the group about a Bill before the National Assembly which recognises the Khoisan community and its heritage.

He said that the Bill was set to be submitted to the National Council of Provinces.

"This process demonstrated government’s determination to attend to the concerns of this community in a responsible and consultative manner."

The group of Khoisan men, who had been on a hunger strike lasting over two weeks, while they waited for recognition by either President Jacob Zuma or Ramophosa, reacted with jubilation to Ramaphosa’s visit.

"We are over the moon; we are just grateful and thanking God for it – we have prayed for it," one of the members of the group, Christian Martin, aged 37, told News24.

He said the men were now planning to return home for Christmas.

Three of the men had walked more than 1200km from the Eastern Cape to hand over the memorandum – however, the journey home, was set to be a speedier trip by plane, said Martin.