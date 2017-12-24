 

Khoisan memorandum will be considered, says Ramaphosa

2017-12-24 14:34

Correspondent

ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa addresses delegates during the closing of the party’s elective conference in Johannesburg. (Themba Hadebe, AP)

ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa addresses delegates during the closing of the party’s elective conference in Johannesburg. (Themba Hadebe, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has affirmed that the demands of a memorandum by Khoisan activists, which he received on Sunday, will be carefully assessed.

"Ramaphosa assured the delegation that the memorandum would be given the necessary consideration," read a statement issued by The Presidency.

"Deputy President Ramaphosa received the memorandum near the Nelson Mandela statue in the Union Buildings gardens where the group of four had set up camp to highlight land and identity issues."

Ramaphosa informed the group about a Bill before the National Assembly which recognises the Khoisan community and its heritage.

He said that the Bill was set  to be submitted to the National Council of Provinces.

"This process demonstrated government’s determination to attend to the concerns of this community in a responsible and consultative manner."

The group of Khoisan men, who had been on a hunger strike lasting over two weeks, while they waited for recognition by either President Jacob Zuma or Ramophosa, reacted with jubilation to Ramaphosa’s visit.

"We are over the moon; we are just grateful and thanking God for it – we have prayed for it," one of the members of the group, Christian Martin, aged 37, told News24.

He said the men were now planning to return home for Christmas.

Three of the men had walked more than 1200km from the Eastern Cape to hand over the memorandum – however, the journey home, was set to be a speedier trip by plane, said Martin.

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Herder kidnapped and sheep stolen in Heidelberg farm attack

2017-12-24 14:34

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: A News24 Festive Season special - politicians 'sing' Last Christmas
 

WATCH: The best of Victoria’s Secret Holiday songs

We have picked some of our favourite Victoria's Secret holiday jams from the last couple of years.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: Five crazy sport fans moments
10 hair removal methods for guys
6 health lessons men can learn from women
What occupations are most likely to divorce?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Paarl 20:18 PM
Road name: Du Toitskloof

Paarl 20:17 PM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday December 23 2017-12-23 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 