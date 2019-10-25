Kidnapped 8-year-old KZN girl found unharmed, two suspects in police custody

Eight-year-old
Amahle Mthimkhulu, who was allegedly kidnapped outside Dawnview Primary School
in KwaDukuza shortly before her transport arrived to fetch her from school on
Wednesday, has been found, KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed.
The child's
mother, Mbali Mzimela, made a public plea on Thursday for the safe return of her
daughter, and on Friday police made the breakthrough.
A man and a
woman had been taken in for questioning, according to police spokesperson
Colonel Thembeka Mbele.
News24
previously reported that Amahle had been snatched by an unknown woman at the
time of her kidnapping.
KwaDukuza
police had initially opened a case of kidnapping.
"The
child was found at Gateway shopping mall in a vehicle believed to belong to one
of the suspects," Mbele said.
She added
that the child had been found unharmed.
Attempts to
get hold of the child's mother were unsuccessful at the time of publication.