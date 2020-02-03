 

Kidnapped baby still missing as one of accused appears in court

2020-02-03 16:05

Jenni Evans

The man accused along with school pupil Karabo Tau of the kidnapping of baby Kwahlelwa Tiwane will bring a separate application for bail and will remain in custody until it is heard next week. 

Ely Kibunda made a swift appearance in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday, with some anxious relatives in the gallery. 

He carried a bag as he walked up from the holding cells and, through an interpreter, was told that he would remain in custody until his bail application on February 12. 

He and Tau are accused of being a part of the alleged kidnap of the baby who disappeared, allegedly in Tau's arms, in Parow on January 16. 

He will also go to a different court room for his bail application. 

Meanwhile, Tau's bail application is expected to continue on Tuesday - also in the Bellville Magistrate's Court. 

Witnesses for Tau are expected to include a teacher, who will verify her alibi that she was in her matric isiXhosa class at the time the baby disappeared. 

CCTV footage also apparently shows her at school at the time of little Kwahlelwa's disappearance. 

READ | 'I can't sleep' - father of twin at centre of Cape Town kidnap mystery 

At the time of the baby's disappearance, police said they were looking for a woman who had passed herself off as a social worker offering to help the mother.

The mother has already testified that she did not verify the woman's credentials, and that the babies' births were not registered yet.

Kwahlelwa is two months old. 

Police told  News24 via email that the investigation continued. 

"Please be advised that the child is still being sought."

