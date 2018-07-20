 

'Kidnapping a top-4 priority crime,' Cele tells family of abducted businessman

2018-07-20 15:56

Sesona Ngqakamba

Missing Cape Town businessman Liyaqat Parker. (Supplied)

Missing Cape Town businessman Liyaqat Parker. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday visited the family of a prominent Cape Town businessman who was kidnapped earlier this month.

Liyaqat Parker, 65, was kidnapped by armed men at around 09:10 at his business in Fairway Close in N1 City, Parow, on Monday, July 9.

Cele’s spokesperson Reneilwe Serero said he told the family that the kidnapping was now prioritised as one of the top-four crimes in the country.

Meanwhile, Parker’s family has asked to be given space as the investigation into his whereabouts continues.

This is according to the family's spokesperson and attorney, Walid Brown, who added there has been much speculation and rumours surrounding the case.

Brown said rumours that the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of 50 bitcoin, about R4.3m, were not true.

READ: 'Leads' provided to kidnapped businessman's family prove fruitless

"There have been a lot of claims regarding the kidnapping and all those have all been proven to be fake," Brown said.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut told News24 there had been no developments in the case and the investigation continues.

Brown said there had been no communication from the kidnappers that he and the family were aware of. He said if there was, the police would have known.

Parker is the founding member of the Food Property Group, a board member of Al-Amien Foods and a non-executive board member of Brimstone Investment.

Read more on:    bheki cele  |  cape town  |  cime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Father imprisoned for creating porn of his three-year-old child

2018-07-20 14:27

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Mmusi Maimane is a 'natural black fool' - Deputy Minister of Police
 

How your dog can tell what you’re feeling

Researchers have found a specific area in a dog’s brain that recognises human faces – a finding that may help to explain why dogs are so sensitive to human social cues.

 

Paws

Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday July 18 2018-07-18 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 