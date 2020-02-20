 

Kieswetter: No legal proof Zuma supports Public Protector's tax subpoena - report

2020-02-20 11:48
SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter

SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter (Gallo Images/Business Day/Freddy Mavunda)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Edward Kieswetter says there is no legal proof that former president Jacob Zuma supports Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's subpoena for his tax records, according to a report in Business Day.

In court papers filed in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Kieswetter said there was no evidence that Zuma's recent tweets, which seemingly gave Mkhwebane permission to access his records, were even authored by Zuma himself, the publication reported.

Kieswetter also questioned why Mkhwebane had not approached Zuma for his consent to access the records.

READ | SARS' refusal to hand over Zuma's tax records could 'attract criminal sanctions' - Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane is seeking Zuma's tax records from SARS as part of her investigation into allegations that, early in his presidency, he received undeclared payments from a security company, News24 earlier reported.

SARS, however, is unable to disclose taxpayers' information and it has lodged an urgent court application to prevent Mkhwebane from obtaining the records.

Mkhwebane denied that she was prohibited from accessing taxpayer information and said Section 7 of the Public Protector Act empowered her to do so.

She added that her attempts to obtain Zuma's tax records were not coercive and that SARS' refusal could amount to a criminal violation.

"It can never be seen as a threat by me to an applicant that its failure to co-operate has criminal consequences. By law, these violations attract criminal sanctions," she previously maintained.

 - Compiled by Azarrah Karrim

Read more on:    public protector  |  sars  |  jacob zuma  |  busisiwe mkhwebane  |  edward kieswetter  |  pretoria  |  politics  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Second man arrested for murder of Durban pensioner Jinsee Ram

49 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Unidentified witness from SSA to testify at Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:18 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Milnerton 10:56 AM
Road name: Marine Drive Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two players get lucky 2020-02-19 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 