Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Basic Education condemned the murder of a Grade 1 pupil at a North West school on Wednesday.

"We cannot but condemn this type of criminality. It has no place in our schools. Schools are supposed to be safe spaces for all our children," committee chairperson Nomalungelo Gina said in a statement on Thursday.

This comes after a Grade 11 pupil was arrested for allegedly stabbing the Grade 1 pupil to death.

The Mankala Technical High School pupil allegedly hid in the toilets of the primary school overnight on Tuesday. The deceased was apparently one of the first to go to the toilet on Wednesday morning, when the teenager pounced allegedly stabbing the child repeatedly.

According to the Department of Education, the Grade 11 pupil appeared to be romantically involved with the Grade 1 pupil's older sister.

"It is believed the couple may have had a fallout and the alleged perpetrator targeted the younger brother. However, police will conduct a full investigation around the circumstance of this horrific murder," education spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, said on Wednesday.

Gina pleaded in Thursday's statement: "Education is a societal issue. We need to reinforce it into our children that violence is not the solution. They cannot solve challenges by becoming violent. A family is now robbed of a young life, who will never realise his life's promise."

The Committee on Basic Education also sent its condolences to the family of the deceased: "Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time."