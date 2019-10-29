Killing of rock-climber at adventure farm raises concerns about crime rate in Mpumalanga

Concerns have been raised about the safety of tourists in Mpumalanga following the death of well-known rock climber David Wade.

According to TimesLive Wade was shot dead while trying to help security guards during a robbery at an adventure farm in Waterval Boven on Saturday evening.

The Lowvelder reported that the The Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism president, Oupa Pilane, expressed his concern over the safety of tourists in the province following the incident.

“We have interacted with the provincial commissioner, the MEC for community safety, security and liaison and the MEC for economic development and tourism, and we have been given assurances that cases involving tourists will be given priority, and we would like to send our condolences to the victim’s family.”

The FF Plus expressed similar concerns in a statement on Tuesday, saying it had previously spoken out about the high crime rate in the province.

"Mr Wade was a rock climber and came from Benoni where he lived and worked. He tried valiantly to assist the security guards who were beaten and tied up. He was shot in the process and paid for his courageous actions with his life.

"The FF Plus will continue to fight to force the government to act against crime in the province and elsewhere in the country and will assist the police in any way possible to arrest the culprits," said FF Plus provincial leader, Werner Weber, in a statement.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi told TimesLive that according to Wade's wife, Lindie, he went to investigate after hearing security guards screaming for help at Tranquilitas Adventure Farm. He was then shot. He died on the scene.

Hlathi said that police arrived immediately after the incident with their dogs but were unable to trace the suspects due to the rain.

However the Lowvelder reported that the police had to return back to the Waterval Boven police station as angry community members, upset about poor service delivery, had broken windows and damaged vehicles.

When police returned to the farm they found the suspects' abandoned vehicle about 500 metres from the entrance.

- Compiled by Vanessa Banton