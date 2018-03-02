 

Killing of Taxify driver condemned

2018-03-02 16:01

Amanda Khoza

Johannesburg – Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has condemned the killing of Siyabonga Langelihle Ngcobo whose body was found in the boot of a burnt Taxify vehicle.

"I am disturbed and disgusted by this brutal murder of a Taxify cab driver. I condemn this killing in the strongest possible terms and I am hopeful that no stone will be left unturned within the criminal justice system to bring the perpetrators of this callous crime to book," said Nkosi-Malobane.

According to Sunnyside police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela, Ngcobo was discovered on Thursday in the boot of a Chevrolet Aveo near the Unisa Sunnyside campus.

Both the police and the company said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding Ngcobo's death.

The transport department said it was alleged that Ngcobo was shoved into the boot of his car and taken to an open field in Sunnyside, where the vehicle was set alight. 

"The Department condemns this inhumane deed in the strongest terms and calls upon law enforcement services to leave no stone unturned in finding and prosecuting the perpetrators," said spokesperson Collen Msibi.

Nkosi-Malobane described the killing as senseless.  

"I urge members of the community who might have information on this case to come forward and report it to the authorities because police alone cannot win the battle against crime, but working closely with members of the community they can make great strides in rooting out criminal activities within our communities," she said. 

