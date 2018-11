What To Read Next

The grainy video shows a Grade 9 pupil speaking to a teacher at her desk, plastic bottle in hand.

A video of a Kimberley Boys' High School pupil throwing water in a teacher's face raised eyebrows on social media on Monday.

"You're a great teacher, ma'am," he says, before splashing water on her.

A brief struggle between the teacher and pupil ensues before she heads for the door.

Other pupils can be heard jeering in the background and one pupil shouts: "What the f**k just happened?"

Northern Cape department of education spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said the incident occurred last week Friday.

"This type of behaviour is unacceptable, and parents must fulfil their primary responsibility to inculcate good values and norms in their children," he said.

He said the Frances Baard district office visited the school on Monday and would monitor the situation closely.

