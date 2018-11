The grainy video shows a Grade 9 pupil speaking to a teacher at her desk, plastic bottle in hand. (Screengrab)

The Kimberley Boys' High School pupil seen throwing water in his teacher's face in a viral video on Twitter has been suspended and will attend a disciplinary hearing, the Northern Cape education department said on Tuesday.

The video shows the young man with a water bottle in his hand. He says: "You're a good teacher, ma'am".

He then throws the water in her face as his classmates crow in the background.

The Northern Cape education department strongly condemned the incident.

"The school has commenced with preparations for a formal disciplinary hearing against the Grade 9 learner," department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said.

"He was served with his suspension letter today [Tuesday], pending the outcome of the disciplinary hearing and he will complete his examination at our Frances Baard district office. This is to ensure a credible investigation and disciplinary hearing."