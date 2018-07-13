 

Kimberley police in urgent call for reinforcements during unrest

2018-07-13 14:26

Christina Pitt and Iavan Pijoos

Protesters have taken to the streets of Kimberley. (Supplied)

Protesters have taken to the streets of Kimberley. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kimberly law enforcement officers who are on leave have urgently been asked to return to work as unrest continues to grip the town.

Law enforcement officers have been deployed all over the city following increased reports of violence and looting, Lieutenant Colonel Mashay Gamaldien said.

"Five SAPS members who were injured during the protest have just been discharged from hospital and we have called them back to help," she said.

"Even the officers who have been placed on leave have been called back."

Boipelo Mere, a journalist at the Northern Cape Express, described the situation on the ground on Friday as "tense".

Read: Situation in Kimberley remains volatile after violent service delivery protest

Mere said the protesters were currently moving to the Kimberley CBD.

"I heard from the organisers of yesterday's [Thursday] march that they were busy engaging with different communities where the looting took place – to call them to order," she said.

Mere said several buildings were set alight in Galeshewe and shops were looted. Rocks and burning tyres were also used to barricade roads in the township.

It is unclear how many people have since been arrested, but Captain Olebogeng Tawana said five had been arrested for public violence and business robbery.

On Thursday, Kimberley residents marched peacefully to the municipal buildings to demand that mayor Mangaliso Matika suspend municipal manager Goolam Akharwaray and chief financial officer Lydia Mahloko for allegations of corruption.

protests
(Supplied)

News24's sister publication Netwerk24 reported that protesters were dissatisfied that a R1.2m contract was awarded to an unknown service provider to send SMSes to residents in relation to electricity issues. It is alleged that the tender was not advertised.

A local business owner, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the protest turned violent when Matika addressed the crowd from inside the building instead of going out to meet them.

WATCH: Chaos in Kimberley as protesters wreak havoc in the streets

"He didn't tell them what they wanted to hear and some people started throwing bricks at the municipal building. That's when the police started shooting," the eyewitness said.

Sol Plaatje Municipality spokesperson Sello Matsie said that Akharwaray and Mahloko have both gone on voluntary leave as of Friday.

Matsie said this would allow processes of investigation and engagement with community leaders to continue in a conducive environment, adding that the sole objective was to resolve the current situation that has been marred by violence.

protests
(Christina Pitt)

"The municipality would like to call on the broader community to be part of the extensive discussions and not allow legitimate grievances of the community to be delegitimised by acts of destruction and lawlessness," he said.

Matsie said the matter would be referred to a special council meeting once all role players have been concluded.

"It's our collective responsibility to ensure that all matters are resolved speedily. The need for peaceful resolution is greater, as ordinary people need to access hospitals and clinics, while schools are due to reopen soon and businesses that have suffered losses need to operate in a safe environment."

He urged community members to refrain from damaging infrastructure, saying that once the situation was safe enough, the municipal teams would clean up the city.

Read more on:    kimberley  |  service delivery  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Helen Zille and Julius Malema lose 50,000 followers in Twitter purge

14 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/World
WATCH: More than 200 killed in Japan flash floods
 

Meet the unstoppable two-legged cat taking over the interwebs!

She may only have two legs, but that hasn’t stopped her from gaining thousands of adoring fans!

 

Paws

10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!
Pet owners are spending thousands on animal birthday parties! Here’s why…
WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station
Just 10 cats hanging out in boxes - because they're awesome
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday July 11 2018-07-11 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 