 

'Kind, quiet and sweet': UK man murdered in Green Point had only been back in SA a day or two – resident

2018-10-26 15:36

Jenna Etheridge

The British citizen, 50, who was murdered in his flat in Green Point, Cape Town, had only been back in South Africa for a day or two before he was killed, according to a resident in the same block.

The resident, who asked not to be identified, told News24 that Upendra Edward Galegedera lived in the UK but came out to South Africa every few months for short stays in his Wessels Road unit.

"He was very kind, quiet and sweet. A non-threatening and lovely person. I would sometimes see him in the elevator and catch up.

"He hadn't been here very long and landed on Thursday or Friday."

Galegedera, who has siblings in Hertfordshire, was apparently last seen on Friday and his body was discovered on Monday.

News24 reliably understands that his family contacted South African police because they had not heard from him for the entire weekend.

Shocked neighbours watched as police officials and the fire brigade arrived at his sixth-floor unit on Monday and forced their way in.

His body was found near the front door in the bloodied residence. There was apparently also dry blood at the entrance to his flat.

Suspect apparently jumped the fence

Galegedera's brother and brother-in-law visited the flat on Thursday this week, presumably to fetch his belongings.

The British High Commission in Pretoria confirmed it was supporting his loved ones.

Police revealed on Friday that they were looking for 24-year-old Iryvine Dzitiro or information that could lead to his arrest, and that a warrant was issued for him.


crime
Iryvine Dzitiro (SAPS)

Several residents who spoke to News24 said they believed that the suspect was known to the victim.

They said the suspect was either renting a unit or staying with a friend in the same block of flats.

They described the murder as "so scary", "very disturbing" and "suspicious".

Police are believed to have surveillance footage of the young suspect in the complex, as well as footage of Galegedera's Audi A3 being driven out of the premises several times over the weekend.

It is understood that security officials saw the suspect on foot trying to exit the block with several of the victim's belongings. 

He apparently dropped the belongings and jumped the fence.

Provincial police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the Audi A3 was found in the early hours of Tuesday in Prestwich Street, which is just a few blocks away.

crime
The block of flats where the body of Upendra Edward Galegedera was discovered. (Supplied)

Authorities are probing the murder and conducting a post-mortem.

They have not revealed further details as they say the investigation is at a "very sensitive stage".

No arrests have yet been announced.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Christopher Botha on 021 430 3700 or 079 894 1317 of Sea Point police, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. 

