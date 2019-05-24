 

King Dalindyebo to be represented at Ramaphosa's inauguration

2019-05-24 13:11

Azarrah Karrim

On Wednesday, King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo started his 12-year jail term for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, arson and kidnapping. PHOTO: Felix Dlangamandla

Prince Mthunzi Ngonyama, spokesperson for abaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, will be attending President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration on Saturday to represent Dalindyebo. 

In 2009, the Eastern Cape High Court sentenced Dalindyebo to 15 years in prison for assault, kidnapping, arson and attempting to defeat the ends of justice. The Supreme Court of Appeal shaved three years off this sentence in 2015. 

He is seeking a presidential pardon from Ramaphosa to release him from prison and expunge his criminal record.

Ngonyama, who advocates Dalindyebo's release, says he has been invited to the president's inauguration in place of the abaThembu King. 

"I have accepted the invitation because we need to be part of his new dawn as the abaThembu nation. We still trust [Ramaphosa] that he will pronounce his decision regarding the pending presidential pardon matter for my king as he committed to do so."

"Moments like these make history for future generations to come. Elections are now done and dusted South Africans need to work together in harmony without holding personal grudges of the past events none of those can help to build the country," he continues.

Last month, Justice Minister Michael Masutha handed the president a recommendation that Dalindyebo be pardoned for his crimes.

Some of Dalindyebo's supporters have expressed dismay that Ramaphosa has not yet decided on the application, however, Ngonyama says he has put his trust in the president and sends well wishes.

"On behalf of all those patriots who joined forces during the ongoing Release the King campaigns, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to his Excellency, Ramaphosa, for being given another chance to lead. We pray that God will prevent him with the vision and wisdom he needs to handle our country's dynamics."

Earlier this month, Ngonyama told News24 that the president would only consider the pardon application after the elections.

"The Presidency has today (Friday) indicated to me in writing that Ramaphosa's decision on whether or not to release the king will be communicated in the new administration after elections," he said.

The pardon application has been shrouded by controversy after it emerged that the justice ministry paid at least R191 596 to advocate Mthunzi Mhaga to assist Dalindyebo to complete application forms for the pardon, according to News24.

'Emotional' restorative justice process under way as Dewani wife killer up for parole

2019-05-24 12:52

