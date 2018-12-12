 

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden curator dies after cycling accident

2018-12-12 14:30

Jenni Evans

Philip Le Roux during a cycling trip in Europe (Supplied by Etienne van Cuyck)

Philip Le Roux during a cycling trip in Europe (Supplied by Etienne van Cuyck)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tributes were pouring in for the curator of the world-famous Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Philip le Roux, who died in the early hours of Wednesday after being injured in a cycling accident.

"He has done amazing stuff," said friend and fellow cyclist Robert Vogel, the CEO of Pedal Power Association.

It was Le Roux who gave the go-ahead to cut a cycling trail off the beaten track through parts of the 528-hectare park, so that cyclists could also enjoy its splendour.

Vogel said he and Le Roux had spent many hours walking possible trails and marking them out.

"He never saw it as a problem to have cyclists in the grounds. He was so happy. He was a cyclist himself."

Choking up, Vogel said that Le Roux was involved in a collision with a car at a popular spot known as Suikerbossie.

"He was in a coma, but did not improve. It's terrible."

Philip Le Roux, Kirstenbosch

(Supplied by Etienne van Cuyck)

According to posts on cycling site BikeHub, the accident occurred on December 2, around 07:30 on the way down Suikerbossie, as Le Roux approached the road.

One person urged riders to be aware of the vehicles at that point, cautioning that it is sometimes difficult for motorists to see riders approaching from the path.

Le Roux, a Parktown Boys High School alumnus, started as curator of the gardens in 1987 after a period of study in horticulture and forestry.

"He loved music," said friend and fellow cyclist Etienne van Cuyck.

He said that Le Roux enjoyed attending outdoor concerts and would pull out a piece of paper to write down the name of a good band that was playing, look them up, and try to get them to perform at the gardens.

Van Cuyck and Le Roux have cycled together locally and overseas.

He was with Le Roux on the morning of the accident.

It occurred at a known hotspot for accidents, with cyclists having to brake down a hill, and vehicles not always having good sight of them coming on to the road.

There is a traffic light, but cyclists have also been discussing whether there are other ways of making it safer, and are urging even more caution at that point.

"It was very sad," Van Cuyck said. "He was such a gentleman."


Philip Le Roux

(Supplied by Etienne van Cuyck)

He paid tribute to Le Roux's work at Kirstenbosch gardens and said that, although the gardens could say more about his work, he felt that Le Roux "did so much for the place".

The SA National Botanical Institute, which is in charge of the gardens, was asked to comment and, when its reply is received, it will be added.

Le Roux leaves a wife and a son.

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said that circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage.

"A case of culpable homicide was registered for further investigation. No arrest has been made as yet," he said.

Read more on:    kirstenbosch national botanical garden  |  cape town  |  cycling  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SAHRC to investigate Andile Mngxitama's alleged hate speech

2018-12-12 14:03

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
VIDEO | Festive blitz: 11 Joburg entertainment spots raided
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, December 11 2018-12-11 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 