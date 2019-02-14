Klerksdorp SPCA staff distraught after 2 dogs poisoned, bakkie's wheels stolen

Workers at the Matlosana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Klerksdorp have been left traumatised after being targeted by robbers on two occasions in as many weeks.

In the second incident, which took place last weekend, the branch's two office dogs, Puppy and Sasha, died after being poisoned by burglars.

Meg Wilson of the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) told News24 on Thursday that the burglars poisoned the two office dogs - a fox terrier and a fox terrier-Jack Russel cross - before making off with tyres and rims from one of the organisation's vehicles.

Shadrack Mfishane, who has worked at the SPCA as a field officer for nine years, told News24 he made the grim discovery when he opened the offices for the day on Saturday.

"When I got there, I saw the bakkie had no wheels," Mfishane said.

"I saw the one dog lying there [dead] and we found the second one in the garden when the police arrived."

Less than a week before, on February 5, Mfishane was also robbed at his home, which is situated near the Matlosana SPCA premises.

"I woke up with the alarm ringing and saw two men running away. They took my stuff like clothes and a uniform and they also took one of my TVs and my phone," Mfishane said.

Mfishane said crime in the area had increased of late and that he had been robbed at his home once before.

He said the incidents had been reported to the police and that he was awaiting case numbers.

The SPCA, which takes in over 250 animals in any given month, is under a lot of pressure as it faces personnel shortages and its financial resources run low.

"[Despite] a long history of unstable management committees and the general lack of support from the public, it is commendable that this SPCA has managed to keep its doors open," the NSPCA said in a statement.

The NSPCA has appealed to the public to support the Matlosana SPCA.

"The SPCA is often the target of crime because SPCAs are generally situated in industrial areas. Also, a lot of SPCAs don't have the finances for proper security measures," Wilson told News24.

"The work that the SPCA does in their town is invaluable and incredibly important. Without the Matlosana SPCA, a huge and devastating void is created where it's the animals that will suffer," Wilson said.

