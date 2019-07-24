Klipfontein primary school robbed for a second time in two months

A primary school in Klipfontein in Midrand has been struck by criminals again, who stole electrical equipment on Tuesday.

The Gauteng department of education confirmed that the school was targeted for the second time in two months after suspects gained entry through the ceiling at Gideon Rambuwani Primari School after tying up a security guard.

"We strengthened security by installing strong security doors, which they failed to crack," said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The security improvements followed the first robbery at the school two months ago where suspects cleaned out the computer lab.

"We were still replenishing some of the previously stolen property before the unfortunate incident."

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi called on the community to assist in protecting the school and to report any criminality in and around the schools.

"Criminals will not deter us from changing the landscape of education for our children for the better," said Lesufi.

In January this year, a state-of-the-art school in Tsakane was burgled a week after it opened.

The Menzi Primary School was burgled in the early hours of the morning, after suspects tied up two security guards and locked them up in a room.

Items stolen included 185 tablets, eight laptops, two projectors and three desktop computers. A plasma TV and R500 in petty cash were also taken.

Four men were arrested later in January.

