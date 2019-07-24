 

Klipfontein primary school robbed for a second time in two months

2019-07-24 19:13

Alex Mitchley

(Getty/Gallo Images)

(Getty/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A primary school in Klipfontein in Midrand has been struck by criminals again, who stole electrical equipment on Tuesday.

The Gauteng department of education confirmed that the school was targeted for the second time in two months after suspects gained entry through the ceiling at Gideon Rambuwani Primari School after tying up a security guard.

"We strengthened security by installing strong security doors, which they failed to crack," said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.  

The security improvements followed the first robbery at the school two months ago where suspects cleaned out the computer lab.

"We were still replenishing some of the previously stolen property before the unfortunate incident."

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi called on the community to assist in protecting the school and to report any criminality in and around the schools.

"Criminals will not deter us from changing the landscape of education for our children for the better," said Lesufi.

In January this year, a state-of-the-art school in Tsakane was burgled a week after it opened.

The Menzi Primary School was burgled in the early hours of the morning, after suspects tied up two security guards and locked them up in a room.

Items stolen included 185 tablets, eight laptops, two projectors and three desktop computers. A plasma TV and R500 in petty cash were also taken.

Four men were arrested later in January.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  school
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SEE: The 'Taxi R2' going into circulation

2019-07-24 19:07

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: R400k goes to one player 2019-07-23 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 