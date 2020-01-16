Kloof Nek blaze quickly contained amid strong Cape winds

Quick reaction by firefighters, who responded to a blaze in the vicinity of Kloof Nek on Thursday, prevented what could have turned into an inferno due to strong winds.



Crews from Table Mountain National Park and the City of Cape Town responded to a vegetation fire above Camps Bay High School late on Thursday afternoon, spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

By 18:30, the blaze had been contained despite strong winds.

No property was in danger.

Meanwhile, firefighters were also hard at work battling a fire in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein.

Carelse said crews had been on the scene for hours as numerous houses and shacks were ablaze in the vicinity of Gumede Street.

The fire was contained shortly before 19:00, although damping down operations would take considerable time, he added.