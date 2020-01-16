 

Kloof Nek blaze quickly contained amid strong Cape winds

2020-01-16 20:02

Tammy Petersen

(File, Aizar Raldes, AFP)

(File, Aizar Raldes, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Quick reaction by firefighters, who responded to a blaze in the vicinity of Kloof Nek on Thursday, prevented what could have turned into an inferno due to strong winds.

Crews from Table Mountain National Park and the City of Cape Town responded to a vegetation fire above Camps Bay High School late on Thursday afternoon, spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

By 18:30, the blaze had been contained despite strong winds.

No property was in danger.

Meanwhile, firefighters were also hard at work battling a fire in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein.

Carelse said crews had been on the scene for hours as numerous houses and shacks were ablaze in the vicinity of Gumede Street.

The fire was contained shortly before 19:00, although damping down operations would take considerable time, he added.

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Tshwane council: Battle for sequence of motions to be heard ends in acrimony

2020-01-16 19:36

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Thieves target courier vehicles in Johannesburg
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 19:35 PM
Road name: Kloof Road

Cape Town 15:13 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three lucky winners on Wednesday 2020-01-15 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 