 

Knives, dagga, cigarettes found on pupils in surprise search and seizure operation at Cape Town school

2019-02-28 19:07

Kamva Somdyala

Items found at search and seizure operation at Woodlands High School this morning.

Items found at search and seizure operation at Woodlands High School this morning.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Dozens of scissors, knives, cigarettes and bags of dagga were discovered on pupils during a surprise search and seizure operation at a Mitchells Plain high school in Cape Town on Thursday.

The Western Cape Department of Education, led by MEC Debbie Schafer, together with Community Safety MEC Alan Winde, conducted the operation at Woodlands High School as part of their campaign to improve safety at schools.

They were accompanied by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

According to Schaffer, the operation at the school was at the request of the province’s district office, because the school is located in an area that is rife with gangsterism, which sometimes spills over into schools.

"We've seen a spate of violence in Mitchells Plain, with 25 reported murder cases in February alone," said Winde.

"Operations such as this should not be happening at any of our schools, [but] we have to go to great lengths to ensure that schools are protected from violence," he added. 

"The possibility exists that learners in possession of dangerous objects or alcoholic liquor or illegal drugs on our school grounds may cause serious psychological damage or physiological injury to others. This directly contributes to the challenges of providing an education of progressively better quality for all learners," Schafer said.

In 2011, the Western Cape Provincial School Education Act was passed, which provided powers to principals to conduct random search and seizure operations at schools.

Schafer added: "We hope to conduct more of these over the next couple of months, as we believe that these search and seizure operations act as a strong deterrent to learners who intend to bring weapons and/or drugs onto school premises".

Earlier this month, two pupils were stabbed by their fellow schoolmates at Lentegeur High School in Cape Town.

News24 reported that the attack happened just before the school day started.

The victims are in Grades 10 and 11, while the alleged perpetrators are in Grades 9 and 11. Police are still investigating.

Read more on:    cape town  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Friday's weather: High fire danger and heat waves for parts of SA

52 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Trevor Manuel at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 27 February Lottery draw 2019-02-27 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 