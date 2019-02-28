Knives, dagga, cigarettes found on pupils in surprise search and seizure operation at Cape Town school

Items found at search and seizure operation at Woodlands High School this morning.

Dozens of scissors, knives, cigarettes and bags of dagga were discovered on pupils during a surprise search and seizure operation at a Mitchells Plain high school in Cape Town on Thursday.

The Western Cape Department of Education, led by MEC Debbie Schafer, together with Community Safety MEC Alan Winde, conducted the operation at Woodlands High School as part of their campaign to improve safety at schools.

They were accompanied by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

According to Schaffer, the operation at the school was at the request of the province’s district office, because the school is located in an area that is rife with gangsterism, which sometimes spills over into schools.

"We've seen a spate of violence in Mitchells Plain, with 25 reported murder cases in February alone," said Winde.

"Operations such as this should not be happening at any of our schools, [but] we have to go to great lengths to ensure that schools are protected from violence," he added.

"The possibility exists that learners in possession of dangerous objects or alcoholic liquor or illegal drugs on our school grounds may cause serious psychological damage or physiological injury to others. This directly contributes to the challenges of providing an education of progressively better quality for all learners," Schafer said.

In 2011, the Western Cape Provincial School Education Act was passed, which provided powers to principals to conduct random search and seizure operations at schools.

Schafer added: "We hope to conduct more of these over the next couple of months, as we believe that these search and seizure operations act as a strong deterrent to learners who intend to bring weapons and/or drugs onto school premises".

Earlier this month, two pupils were stabbed by their fellow schoolmates at Lentegeur High School in Cape Town.

News24 reported that the attack happened just before the school day started.

The victims are in Grades 10 and 11, while the alleged perpetrators are in Grades 9 and 11. Police are still investigating.