 

Kodwa downplays reports that Ramaphosa wants 'frank discussion' with Zuma

2019-01-06 14:00

Sarah Evans

ANC head of presidency acting national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa is seen. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

ANC head of presidency acting national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa has downplayed reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet former president Jacob Zuma to discuss Zuma's recent public comments.

The ANC held a press conference on Sunday to announce the outcomes of discussions on its elections list process.

Kodwa on Sunday said that a meeting between the two was scheduled, but that it was simply a standard meeting that often takes place between ANC presidents and their predecessors.

The Sunday Times reported that Ramaphosa wants to have a "frank discussion" with Zuma over his public comments which haven't lined up with the ANC's official policies.

This includes his recent statements advocating for the nationalisation of land and his denial of state capture, despite the party's support for the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

Responding to questions from the media, Kodwa said reports about the meeting between Ramaphosa and Zuma were "mischievous", as no one was privy to the details of the discussions between them.

Since his election as President, Ramaphosa had met with former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, and the Zuma meeting "follows" those meetings, Kodwa said.

He said these meetings were to discuss various issues, but also to "give them tasks". As they were still members of the ANC, Ramaphosa still gave them tasks to complete for the party, Kodwa said.

The ANC meanwhile finalised its list of around 200 potential names to be sent to Parliament after the 2019 general elections, who will now be subject to further vetting.

The candidates will also be given the opportunity to accept or decline the nomination. The process will be completed by the end of January.

