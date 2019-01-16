 

Koffiefontein farmer used his dad's firearms to shoot neighbour and cop - police

2019-01-16 09:11

Correspondent

Paul Nel, 66, who was shot dead by his neighbour, Christiaan Badenhorst.

Paul Nel, 66, who was shot dead by his neighbour, Christiaan Badenhorst. (Supplied)

The farmer who shot and killed his neighbour and a policeman on a farm near Koffiefontein on Thursday used his father's weapons to carry out the attack, Netwerk24 reported.

The publication quoted police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo, who said police could not have predicted the attack as no weapons were registered to Coenraad Badenhorst's name.

Last week, Badenhorst shot and killed neighbouring farmer Paul Nel, 66, whom he had previously threatened, News24 reported.

According to the police, officers on patrol had received information about a suspicious vehicle at Dassiekop Farm and quickly established that the vehicle belonged to 38-year-old Badenhorst.

"Whilst on the way to investigate the complaint [a police officer] called Mr Nel to notify him to be cautious. Whilst talking to him on the phone, she heard noises and Mr Nel's phone went dead," Mbambo told News24.

She said officers called for backup while heading to Nel's home.

READ: Farmer shoots neighbour and cop on Koffiefontein farm before being shot himself

"On arrival at the farm, Mr Nel's body was found on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the head."

Unbeknownst to police, Badenhorst had been hiding in the bushes.

"He fired shots at the police and 27-year-old Constable Vuyani March was hit [in] the head and died at the scene whilst 41-year-old Sergeant George Calvert was shot in the face and rushed to Kimberley Hospital for treatment."

Mbambo said other officers returned fire, injuring Badenhorst.

"The suspect was shot and died on the way to hospital. The firearm – a hunting rifle - was found at the scene. Three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder have been registered for further investigation," Mbambo told News24.

Calvert remains in hospital, according to Netwerk24.

Mbambo told Netwerk24 that police could not foresee that Badenhorst would use his father's weapons to carry out the attack.

"People make threats, but we don't know whether they will carry out those threats," Mbambo reportedly said.

