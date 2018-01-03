 

Krejcir, Lolly Jackson links emerge in Modack bail bid

2018-01-03 13:37

Caryn Dolley

Radovan Krejcir at a previous court appearance. (File, Netwerk24)

Cape Town - Czech fugitive Radovan Krejcir’s name has emerged in the bail application of controversial businessman Nafiz Modack, who was apparently meant to collect a R12m debt for him.

Charl Kinnear, a police colonel who is investigating fights in clubs, testified to this in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

He said in a recording he had, between Modack and another person who could not be clearly heard, Modack said he "had to do a R12m debt collection for Krejcir."

Murdered strip club owner link

This had to be collected from the wife of murdered Teazers owner Lolly Jackson.

Jackson was shot dead at his Kempton Park home in May 2010.

Kinnear said this debt, according to Krejcir, would then split in half between him and Modack.

This recording was from September 3, 2017.

Modack, as well as Colin Booysen - who is the brother of suspected Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome "Donkie" Booysen - Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, and Carl Lakay, face extortion charges relating to nightclub security.

They are applying for bail following their arrests on December 15.

Ukrainian recruit

Earlier on Wednesday Kinnear testified that Modack had recruited Igor Russol, who at that stage was in the Ukraine.

Russol, who had worked for slain underworld kingpin Cyril Beeka when previously in South Africa, was meant to assist in the takeover of club security.

Russol had said that Modack had planned to kill controversial businessman Mark Lifman, Jerome Booysen and then, afterwards, Colin Booysen.

Read: Modack allegedly planned to kill businessman Mark Lifman, court hears

Kinnear said Russol worked for Modack until May 2017. Russol then worked for Lifman.

He testified that Russol, after taking up work for Lifman, spotted a gunman in a club who apparently intended on shooting him.

This club, Iconic Lounge in Long Street in the Cape Town city centre, was owned by Lifman.

'Kill the Russian'

Russol told Kinnear a woman smuggled the firearm into Iconic Lounge and gave it to the man.

Later, after the man was caught, Russol told Kinnear messages from Colin Booysen were discovered on his phone.

The messages, according to Kinnear, said "the person must kill the Russian in the club".

On Tuesday Kinnear testified that in a voice recording of a meeting, Modack could be heard saying he worked with "high ranking police officers".

Read: REVEALED: Court hears identities of 'high-ranking' cops allegedly working with underworld figure Modack

Cop link claims

Modack had also said that "Tiyo and Mbotho" would iron out any problems he faced. 

He had been referring to Major-General Mzwandile Tiyo, the Western Cape's head of crime intelligence, and Major-General Patrick Mbotho, a provincial head of detectives.

For a detailed breakdown on what has been happening in the underworld, see News24's showcase Underworld Unmasked


