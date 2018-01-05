Kroonstad train crash: Condition of bodies causes uncertainty over death toll

Johannesburg - Uncertainty over the death toll in the
Kroonstad train crash is probably due to the state of some of the bodies of the
victims, the Free State Health Department said on Friday – affirming that the death
toll currently stood at 14.
"Some bodies are burnt beyond recognition. The limbs
were separated," spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said.
He explained that while paramedics had a particular way of
counting bodies, which had established the toll of 14; others might have
counted body parts like a skull and leg bones separately, leading to the figure
of 18 dead that had been reported.
The figure of 14 victims was provided by the head of
paramedic services in the province.
Mvambi said that search, rescue and recovery operations at
the site resumed on Friday morning after heavy-duty equipment was delivered.
The equipment will now allow the teams to cut into carriages that had been
burnt out.
Mvambi said that while "we really hope it doesn't go up",
there was a possibility that further victims might be discovered in these
previously inaccessibly parts of the train.
Many of the 180 people reported as injured had already been
discharged from various hospitals in the area, and others were able to make
contact with their families.
Updates from the scene, as well as hospitals, would be
provided during the day.
At about 09:00 on Thursday, sections of a passenger train,
travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg, burst into flames after the
train collided with a truck and a car.
Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi was quoted on eNCA as
saying the truck driver, who collided with the train, "was taking
chances".