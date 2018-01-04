 

Kroonstad train crash: Search and Rescue operations halted

2018-01-04 20:50
(Image via Twitter)

(Image via Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bloemfontein – Search and rescue operations for passengers involved in a deadly train, truck and car collision near Kroonstad on Thursday morning have been suspended until heavy-duty machinery arrives from Mafikeng, the Free State health department said. 

Departmental spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said all the passengers who survived the accident have been removed from the scene. 

"The availability of the extra heavy-duty machinery can only help to recover the dead who might be trapped in the carriages," Mvambi told News24. 

While Mvambi said that 14 people died and 180 people were injured in the accident, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Nathi Khena said 18 fatalities have been counted.

Speaking to eNCA, Khena said one of the saddest parts of the accident was the fact that people died as a result of being trapped inside carraiges that burnt out.

"It means is that they couldn't escape the train that had derailed and, as a result, they [were] then [burnt] to death and this is very tragic," Khena said. 

"We (Prasa) would never forget this incident and we are going to do all in our power to make sure that justice is done for our commuters."

Also read: Truck driver 'was taking chances' in Kroonstad crash - transport minister

Khena said the heavy-duty machinery was set to arrive within 36 hours to restore the railway line's service to normal. 

On Thursday afternoon, Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi said the truck driver, who collided with the train, "was taking chances".

"He thought he was going to pass through," Maswanganyi said at a briefing held at the accident scene, which was broadcast by eNCA.

"Little did he know that the train was going to hit him, [which] has cost many lives." 

Maswanganyi, who was attending the funeral of a former Free State department of transport head in the area,  said the identities of the deceased would be released later.

"We also want to [send] a message of condolence to the families of the deceased. We can't, for now, confirm as to who those passengers [are]."

Read more on:    accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

INFOGRAPHIC: #MatricResults2017 at a glance

2018-01-04 20:32

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world

This headline sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong, find out how this guy made it happen.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
New couples should only see each other twice a week
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:07 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Riviersonderend 10:49 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, January 3 2018-01-03 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 