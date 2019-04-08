Kruger park rangers find suspected poacher's skull and pants after lion's devoured his remains

Kruger National Park (KNP) rangers have helped the family of a suspected poacher find his remains so that they can find closure.

The park's spokesperson, Isaac Phaahla, said on Monday that the man's remains were eventually found in the crocodile bridge section on Thursday.

According to the family of the deceased, the man's alleged accomplices notified them that an elephant had killed him while they were in the park to poach rhino on Tuesday evening.



The family then called Skukuza regional ranger, Don English, who arranged a search party after assuring the family that he would do everything possible to recover the remains.

"Rangers on foot, accompanied by members of the KNP airwing flew over the area that was described by the family but due to failing light, could not locate the body," Phaahla said in a statement.

The team resumed the search on Thursday morning. Further information was provided after four of the deceased's alleged accomplices were arrested the previous evening by the Komatipoort police.

Additional field rangers gave the search party a boost and eventually the remains were discovered.

"Indications found at the scene suggested that a pride of lions had devoured the remains, leaving only a human skull and a pair of pants," Phaahla said.

Skukuza police were notified immediately. They are investigating the incident.

Managing executive of the KNP Glenn Phillips commended those who were part of the search party for helping the family find closure and extended his condolences to the relatives of the deceased.



"Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise. It holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that. It is very sad to see the daughters of the deceased mourning the loss of their father and worse still, only being able to recover very little of his remains," Phillips said.

The four alleged accomplices are in custody and are expected to appear in court soon.