 

Krugersdorp farm worker killing: Angry members of public disrupt court proceedings

2018-01-15 14:08

Iavan Pijoos

Aron Mutavhatsindi, 42, who was shot and killed by a security guard near Matshelapad over the weekend. (Supplied)

Aron Mutavhatsindi, 42, who was shot and killed by a security guard near Matshelapad over the weekend. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Krugersdorp - Chaos erupted in the Krugersdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday where security guard Petrus William Johannes Durant was applying for bail for the killing of a Tarlton farm worker. 

Members of the public - some clad in ANC, EFF and PAC T-shirts - disrupted court proceedings.

One person held up a placard, saying "No bail or else", as the magistrate was about to hand down judgment.

Tarlton tractor driver Aron Mutavhatsindi was shot and killed in an open field near the informal settlement of Matshelapad, outside Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, on January 6.

WATCH: 'Those white men didn't have to shoot him' - community member where farm worker was murdered

A man in court was overheard saying: "If that was a white man, he wouldn’t have killed him."

Police acted swiftly to remove the protesters from the courtroom. They were then barred from entering the court.

A woman was heard shouting at police: "You must kill us all. You f****n bastards." 

Watch here:

She was also removed from the courtroom. The magistrate was about to hand down judgment on bail, but court was adjourned for a few minutes.

Forty-two-year-old Mutavhatsindi worked at the Bartlet Poultry Farm.

READ: Community shattered over death of farm worker

The farm's general manager, Peter Bartlet, said last Tuesday that the company's staff and owners were deeply saddened by the incident and vowed to work with the police to assist them with their investigation.

News24 reported last week that Mutavhatsindi's nephew, Ramashia Ebraimy, who witnessed his uncle's killing, saw two vans following his uncle on the tractor.

A man got out of one of the vans and allegedly shot his uncle, who died.

Police initially said he had been shot by a farm owner, but it later emerged that the suspect was a security guard.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

‘Things will change’, says Ramaphosa as he maintains ANC dictates to Zuma

2018-01-15 13:45

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/World
WATCH: Happy Birthday Martin Luther King - a man who loved ‘sh*thole’ countries
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, January 13 2018-01-13 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 