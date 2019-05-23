 

'Krugersdorp killers': Greed, hatred and desire for money behind murder spree - court hears

2019-05-23 17:39

Ntwaagae Seleka

Murder accused Cecilia Steyn is seen during the ‘Krugersdorp killers’ trial in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Murder accused Cecilia Steyn is seen during the ‘Krugersdorp killers’ trial in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH LIVE: Cecilia Steyn, alleged Krugersdorp murder mastermind, testifies

2018-11-27 10:06

Cecilia Steyn, the alleged mastermind behind the controversial Krugersdorp murders, is expected to testify in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.WATCH

Greed and lust for money caused the three remaining "Krugersdorp killers" to go on a murder spree between 2012 and 2016, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg heard on Thursday.

State prosecutor Gerrit Roberts SC told the court that 11 people had been killed on the instructions of supposed ring ringleader Cecilia Steyn, 38, because of greed.  

She is accused of being the mastermind behind the group dubbed "Electus per Deus" (Chosen by God). She and her co-accused Zack Valentine, 35 and Marcel Steyn have pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

Marcel's mother Marinda Steyn, is currently serving 11 life terms and 115 years in jail. Marcel's elder brother Le Roux Steyn was also a part of the group, but entered into a plea bargain with the State in May last year. He was found guilty of seven murders and sentenced to 35 years for each of them. Ten years of his sentence were suspended on condition that he testified at the trial.

Another member of the group, John Barnard, is serving 20 years after he was sentenced in 2016.

Marinda Steyn was identified as the manager of the enterprise while Marcel, Le Roux, Valentine and Barnard were the foot soldiers. 

READ: State demands conviction of 3 more 'Krugersdorp killers'

Roberts argued that there was evidence before court that Cecilia Steyn had identified all the victims and ordered their killings to get their money. 

In 2012, Natacha Burger and her neighbour Joyce Bonzaaier were stabbed to death in Centurion, while Pastor Reginald Bendixen was stabbed and hacked to death with an axe in Honeydew. Valentine's wife Mikeila Valentine was killed because the group allegedly feared she was going to go to the police about their criminal activities.

Bonzaaier's death was mentioned as collateral damage because she had witnessed Burger's murder. 

Roberts said Pieter and John Meyer were slain in 2015 for their money, by Marinda, Marcel and Valentine who were following Cecilia Steyn's instructions. 

"Le Roux was not present during the Meyer killings, he was in hospital after he accidentally shot himself. The money which was robbed from the deceased couple's home was later handed to Cecilia," said Roberts.

The group also petrol bombed Light House Full Gospel Church where George Nel was a pastor. 

In one instance in 2016, Cecilia coerced Valentine to fake his death in order to cash in his life policy and raise funds for their "ministry". Valentine then made Cecilia a beneficiary of his life insurance policy.

Juice mixed with drugs

Roberts said Jarred Jackson was identified in the bid to pass off as Valentine. He was brought to Cecilia Steyn's home where he accompanied Valentine on a trip. He was then given a juice laced with drugs before being strangled.

His body was placed inside a vehicle which was later set alight in the Free State.

"After Jackson's death, Valentine faked his death and used a fraudulent identity document with new names. He hoped that once his death was faked, his policy would be cashed out and he would start a new life with a new identity document.  

"They wanted to assist Valentine to fake his death. Cecilia was implicated by Le Roux's earlier testimony as the one who laced Jackson's drink. Jackson's murder formed part of the of common cause of the group to claim R3.7m from Valentine's life policy. For one to fake his death, he must be part and parcel of the plan," Roberts said.

News24 earlier reported that, after the group obtained all the necessary paperwork to prove Valentine was "deceased", claim was made to Discovery Life insurance and a new identity book in the name of Jacques de Villiers was procured for Valentine.

Cecilia Steyn allegedly told Valentine to hide out at the Herberg Hotel, three blocks from her residence, in order to keep up the pretence that he was dead.

He was later arrested on April 22, 2016, using the name "Michael de Villiers".

The trial continues on Friday.

Read more on:    crime  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Backlash against DA MP after she said ANC struggle songs in Parliament were 'irritating'

47 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-22 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 