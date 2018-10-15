'Krugersdorp Killers': Youngest accused was a top student, court hears

Le Roux Steyn is seen during his appearance at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Marcel Steyn, 20, was a "diligent student" who had a promising future, her brother Le Roux Steyn told the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday at the continuation of the so-called Krugersdorp Killers" trial.

"My sister was a top achiever. She matriculated with six distinctions in her matric year [2015]," Le Roux Steyn told the court.

Marcel Steyn is the youngest of the five so-called "Krugersdorp Killers" on trial for allegedly committing 11 murders between 2012 and 2016.

Marinda Steyn and her children Le Roux and Marcel Steyn, as well as Cecilia Steyn and Zak Valentine, were arrested in 2016 for various crimes around the Krugersdorp area.

Former teacher Marinda Steyn was sentenced in May to 11 life terms and 115 years imprisonment, to run concurrently, according to a previous News 24 report.

Le Roux Steyn, who turned state witness, was sentenced to an effective 25 years in May on condition that he testifies.

The remaining trio Cecilia Steyn, 37, Zak Valentine, 33, and Marcel Steyn, 20 are currently on trial facing charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, fraud and intimidation.

'I do not speak to her since we got arrested'

According to Le Roux Steyn, Marcel was 14 or 15 years old when their mother Marinda Steyn took her along to the murder of Mikeila Valentine, who died on October 4, 2012, from multiple stab wounds.

"I feel sorry for my mother," Le Roux Steyn said.

Le Roux told the court that there was a rift in his family and that his once close relationship to his younger sister Marcel has been destroyed since his arrest in 2016.

"Marcel and I were very close. We had normal siblings' ups and downs," he said.

"I do not speak to her since we got arrested." The "Electus Per Deus", which the group called itself, "blamed me for the group being arrested", he told the court.

Le Roux Steyn fingered alleged mastermind behind the Electus Per Deus group and its illegal activities, Cecilia Steyn, as the cause of the disintegration of his relationship with his sister.

"I don't speak to my sister, sadly not - this has probably been a while. We exchanged letters in the beginning while I was in jail. Now that has stopped. Cecilia is the reason," he said.

'We are all in this position because of her'

Murder accused Marcel Steyn (20) is seen during her appearance at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

He said he felt anger when asked about his feelings for co-accused Cecilia Steyn now.

"We are all in this position because of her. I am aggravated and angry that she took my family for a ride," he said.

In his testimony, Le Roux Steyn previously told the court that he had been forced to be part of the group's criminal activities, and that he would be dead if he had tried to run away.

He said that his father only came into his life recently, so he had "nowhere to go".

"I was 6 years old and my sister was 4 when our parents divorced. We saw him every second weekend for a consistent time for a couple of years. After that, it became less, and then we never saw him at all.

"Our mother led us to believe that he didn't want anything to do with us," he said.

The father of Marcel and Le Roux Steyn sat quietly in the back of the public gallery during trial proceedings.

Le Roux Steyn has since completed his cross-examination and testimony.

The trial continues.



